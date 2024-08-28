SCV week two Thursday football preview 

Football returned to the Santa Clarita Valley last week with tons of huge plays, big hits and of course touchdowns.

Two teams will have Thursday road battles this week, as West Ranch searches for its first win while Golden Valley looks to go 2-0 for the first time since 2019.

Golden Valley heads to Antelope Valley

The Grizzlies could be the first local team to hit 2-0, as Golden Valley is gearing up for a Thursday night road battle at Antelope Valley.

Golden Valley is hot off a win and solid rushing night from senior Jamison Torres. The usual wideout took on the challenges of the backfield and rushed for 147 yards and a pair of TDs in a win over Westlake.

The Grizzlies also added a flurry of sacks, including two from linebacker Jason Acevedo.

Antelope Valley will still enter the contest in search of the team’s first touchdown following its week one shutout loss at Brentwood.

Golden Valley takes on the hosting Antelope Valley on Thursday at 7 p.m.

West Ranch takes on first City Section opponent in five years

The Wildcats (0-1) had a tough go-around in their opener with the Pacifica Tritons (1-0). A huge passing attack got the better of West Ranch, which is on to week two for what could be a polar opposite road battle with the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0).

Cleveland ran wild over Harvard-Westlake in the season opener, with two Cavalier running backs having standout, three-touchdown games. Sophomore Cameron Green led the way with 208 rushing yards while Isaac Delgado added 108.

West Ranch’s Luke DePerno and Max Piccolino also had monster games Friday. DePerno rushed for 136 yards on the ground with one touchdown while Piccolino started off the season with a 4.5-sack night.

The Wildcats will look to get the passing game going against the Cavs after finishing the Pacifica game with just 38 passing yards.

West Ranch has a great shot to bounce back after a lackluster opener, as it did last season when the team shut out back-to-back opponents. The Cavaliers host the Wildcats on Thursday at 7 p.m.