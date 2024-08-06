‘Silents Under the Stars’ returning to Hart Park 

News release

The Friends of Hart Park, joined by the Natural History Museum and Los Angeles County Parks, are pleased to announce the return of their signature event “Silents Under the Stars” on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The fundraiser is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall.

Two legendary Santa Clarita actors will be featured on the big screen: Harry Carey in “Straight Shooting” and William S. Hart in “Bad Buck of Santa Ynez.” Live accompaniment will be performed by pianist Ray Lowe.

In addition to the traditional silent auction, barbecue dinner and dessert, there will be a display of never-before-seen historic Hart artifacts. Throughout the evening, music will be provided by Mild Bill and the Mild Cats.

“Silents Under the Stars” is the primary fundraiser to support the operations of Hart Park including the care of the barnyard animals and the rare bison herd.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to friendsofhartpark.com/silents.