Soroptimist International announces Bras for a Cause 2024: Denim & Diamonds 

News release

Soroptimist International of Valencia announced that tickets for its Bras for a Cause 2024: Denim & Diamonds event are now on sale.

The organization’s signature fundraising event, known for its blend of fashion, fun and philanthropy, is scheduled 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia.

Bras for a Cause is an annual event designed to foster community spirit and raise funds to support women and families impacted by breast cancer and programs that improve the lives of women and girls, according to a Soroptimist news release. “This year’s theme, Denim & Diamonds, merges the rugged with the glamorous in an evening of spectacular elegance,” the release said.

The event features a fashion show with creatively decorated bras modeled by local business leaders and community members, as well as silent and live auctions.

“We are thrilled to host the Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause event, where the community comes together in support of women impacted by breast cancer and empowering women and girls through education and leadership initiatives,” Chrissy Gonzales, president of Soroptimist International of Valencia, said in the release.

Tickets ($150) and sponsorships are available at sivalencia.org/events/bras-for-a-cause-2024.