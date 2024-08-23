Sunshine Canyon Landfill holds open house 

News release

More than 100 neighbors and local business owners had a firsthand look at the day-to-day operations at Sunshine Canyon Landfill during an open house held on Aug. 3. Attendees had the opportunity to learn about the landfill, observe operations and have their questions answered by employees.

Several informational booths showcased the landfill’s operations, odor mitigation technology and gas-to-energy project that produces enough energy to power 25,000 nearby homes, according to a news release from the landfill. Attendees also had the opportunity to meet a falcon and a hawk that help patrol the facility to deter seagulls.

“Landfills are essential to helping maintain the health and safety of our region,” Sunshine Canyon General Manager Michael Stewart said in the release. “This open house was an opportunity to showcase the important work we do every day to protect the enviroment and the communities we serve.”

Patricia LoPresti, a 38-year resident of Northridge, visited the facility for the first time. “I was impressed by the attention to detail and the mitigating measures in place to protect the community. I had never been to the landfill and appreciated the invitation. It was educational,” she said in the release.