‘Swing for Student Success’ golf tournament set for Oct. 28 

News release

The College of the Canyons Foundation is scheduled Oct. 28, to host the “Swing for Student Success” golf tournament at the Valencia Country Club.

The tournament will support the foundation’s efforts to provide scholarships and essential support to students to help them achieve their educational goals, according to the event’s news release.

Registration, driving range access and breakfast will be available starting at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start scheduled for 9 a.m.

Sponsorships are available. Opportunities for single players start at $450, which includes breakfast, lunch, cart and green fees, and an awards reception.

To register or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit the COC Foundation webpage or contact the foundation directly at 661-362-3434 or [email protected].