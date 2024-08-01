‘The Rat Pack Lounge’ playing at Canyon Theatre Guild 

News release

Canyon Theatre Guild is performing the musical, “The Rat Pack Lounge,” through the end of August.

The production is based on the world-famous performers known as the Rat Pack. The show features some of the most popular songs from that era.

As described on the Guild’s website, “The Rat Pack is back! Frank, Dean and Sammy are up in heaven, but God tells them they left some unfinished business back on Earth. It seems Frank made an unfulfilled promise to Vic, the owner of the Rat Pack Lounge. Now he and the boys have one night to make things right. With hits like ‘My Way,’ ‘What Kind of Fool Am I?’ and ‘Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime,’ and over 30 more, ‘The Rat Pack Lounge’ will leave you singing and savoring the days of highballs and high rollers.”

Director Ted Tobin heads this production with enthusiasm and an understanding of the importance of The Rat Pack. “‘Live show. Live band. And three dead guys who really know how to live.’ What more could you ask?” Tobin said in a CTG news release.

Tickets are $24 for adults and $20 for juniors and seniors. Not recommended for very young children. For showtimes or to reserve, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/theratpacklounge.