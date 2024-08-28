Thomas Oatway | Worried About the Candidate

Now I am starting to worry about the mental state of one of the presidential candidates. I am not talking about Joe Biden, who is admittedly a shadow of the man he was four years ago. I am talking about the one who claimed that crowd sizes for Harris-Walz rallies are artificial-intelligence-generated. He claimed he was involved in a helicopter emergency landing with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown, who laughingly disputed the story.

These are indicators that a person is delusional. He is not running for president, but rather is seeking a “Get Out of Jail Free” card. He should never be elected to any public office, least of all, president of the United States.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia