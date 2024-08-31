VIA to host trio of candidate forums 

News release

The Valley Industry Association is set to host a series of candidate forums, offering the community an opportunity to engage with candidates vying for positions in the Nov. 5 election.

These forums will take place at the College of the Canyons University Center, Room 258, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Sept. 12, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8.

A collaboration of the VIA Advocacy Committee, the forum scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12, will feature candidates for the Santa Clarita City Council.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, candidates running for California State Senate in the 23rd District and California State Assembly in the 40th District will take the stage.

The series will conclude on Tuesday, Oct. 8, with candidates for the House of Representatives in California’s 27th District.

Admission to the forums is $25 for VIA members and $30 for non-members. The events will be moderated by Ed Masterson. To secure a spot, community members are encouraged to RSVP by visiting via.org/calendar or calling 661.294.8088.

Confirmed participants include Patsy Ayala, Tim Burkhart and Bryce Jepsen for City Council District 1; Kipp Mueller and Suzette Valladares for the California State Senate 23rd District; Patrick Lee Gibson and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo for the California State Assembly 40th District; and Rep. Mike Garcia for the U.S. House of Representatives California 27th District. George Whitesides, a candidate for the 27th Congressional District, has communicated that he will be unable to attend.

Light bite refreshments will be served. COC’s Valencia campus is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia.