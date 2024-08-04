Visit Beautiful California Lakes and Rivers 

What says summer more than diving into a cool mountain lake or rafting along a scenic river? A day by the water in California usually means a day by the beach, and California has some of the most famous beaches in the world, but don’t forget California’s lakes and rivers.

Five Fantastic Lakes

Few things are as relaxing as time spent on the water, whether you’re cruising on a wakeboard or water skis, savoring the quiet of an early-morning paddle, reeling in a rainbow trout, or jumping into a chilly alpine lake.

Castaic Lake

32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic 91384

Info bit.ly/46thCLs

In the Santa Clarita Valley’s own backyard is Castaic Lake, one of California’s most beautiful lake destinations.

Several state, national, and world record fish have been caught at Castaic Lake. Castaic Lake is the largest state water project reservoir in Southern California and contains more than 11,200 total acres of parkland and open space habitat.

Lake Shasta

Shasta Dam Visitor Center, 16349 Shasta Dam Blvd., Shasta Lake 96019

Info bit.ly/3SwGw7r

Shasta Lake is known as California’s boating capital. The Golden State’s largest reservoir has 30,000 surface acres of water, 370 miles of shoreline, more than a dozen campgrounds, eight full-service marinas, and six public boat ramps. Go wakeboarding or waterskiing, fish for 20 different species, or spend a week on a houseboat.

Clear Lake

5300 Soda Bay Rd., Kelseyville 95451

Info www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=473

California’s largest natural freshwater lake spans 68 square miles and is surrounded by oak woodlands and Lake County’s bounty of vineyards and tasting rooms. Fish for largemouth bass, or water-ski across the 43,000-acre lake. Then explore quaint towns like Kelseyville and Lakeport, or visit local wineries. Sunset is the perfect time for kayaking or canoeing on the lake before enjoying one of four campgrounds at Clear Lake State Park.

Donner Lake

12593 Donner Pass Rd., Truckee 96161

Info bit.ly/3Ssh0A0

With its classic alpine style, 3-mile-long Donner Lake is an ideal spot for old-fashioned family fun. Hike or camp at Donner Memorial State Park. You can also visit the Emigrant Trail Museum, which tells the stories of the pioneers who crossed the Sierra Nevada and the Native Americans who lived here.

Swim at Donner Lake’s West End Beach, 15888 S Shore Drive, Truckee, CA 96161. Located on the West Shore of Donner Lake, it is a 12-acre day-use beach.

Rent a motorboat, paddleboard, canoe, or kayak to enjoy the lake. Visit Truckee to explore its downtown filled with restaurants, breweries and boutiques.

Lake Tahoe

4114 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe 96150

Info visitlaketahoe.com

Is any list of California lakes complete without stunning Lake Tahoe? Drop in at the South Lake Tahoe visitor’s center to learn about area amenities.

Straddling the border between California and Nevada at 6,225 ft above sea level, Lake Tahoe is the largest alpine lake in North America.

At 122,160,280 acre ft. it trails only the five Great Lakes as the largest by volume lake in the United States. Its depth is 1,645 ft. making it the second deepest lake in the United States after Crater Lake in Oregon.

Refreshing Rivers

Whether you’re wanting to fish, swim, raft, or simply spend a day relaxing in the sun choose one of the five best rivers in California that offer what you’re looking for and more.

Sacramento River

844 Sundial Bridge Dr., Redding 96001

Info bit.ly/4fopzFZ

Visit the Sundial Bridge at Turtle Bay in Redding. It is a world-famous pedestrian bridge and public art installation that crosses the Sacramento River and connects the north and south campuses of Turtle Bay Exploration Park.

At Bidwell-Sacramento River State Park in Chico experience another view of northern California’s foremost river, historically dubbed “the Nile of the West.” The river covers a distance of 447 miles.

The river is perfect for boating, bird watching, camping, picnicking and “cruising down the river” on inner tubes, canoes, or kayaks.

San Joaquin River

11605 Old Friant Rd., Fresno 93730

Info sjrc.ca.gov

The longest river in Central California at 366 miles, the San Joaquin serves as one of the most important sources of irrigation water in the Golden State. Visit the Coke Hallowell Center for River Studies for exhibits, a gift shop, gardens, seasonal nature walks and canoe trips. This large river in California is still ecologically rich, boasting nearly 40 species of freshwater fish.

McCloud River — Shasta-Trinity National Forest

McCloud Ranger Station, 2019 Forest Rd., McCloud 96057

Info bit.ly/3WqYtFA

The McCloud River at 77 miles long, is one of California’s best aquatic jewels. Boasting three majestic waterfalls, this river is accessible year-round and among the best rivers for swimming.

Find the lower McCloud Falls parking lot near Fowler Public Camp Road, McCloud, CA 96057 to enjoy a popular swimming hole.

Yuba River

17660 Pleasant Valley Rd., Penn Valley 95946

Info bit.ly/4cfxzGE

A state Wild and Scenic River, the South Fork Yuba is the centerpiece of the South Yuba River State Park. The calm, emerald-blue waters of the Yuba River provide many hidden swimming holes perfect for a quick dip. Popular spots to swim are the Emerald Pools, Edwards Crossing and Hoyt Trail.

Santa Margarita River

4251 River Edge Rd., Fallbrook 92028

Info bit.ly/46vgYgo

Spanning 31 miles, this short California river is one of the last free-flowing rivers in Southern California and is among the lesser-known rivers in the state, making it ideal for those looking to escape the crowds. When visiting the Santa Margarita River, hike the five-mile Santa Margarita River Trail, enjoy a picnic by the water. This undammed, undiverted and unchanneled river is a true hidden gem. 