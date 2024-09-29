A Foodie Road Trip for the Best Burgers and Sandwiches 

Sometimes the journey IS the destination. For those who enjoy the freedom of driving to parts unknown, or to comfortable, familiar haunts, the best part of the trip can be a stop at a great road trip food joint.

Here’s a few places you won’t want to miss on your next adventure. What you eat along the journey is half the fun, so why not make it a food trip destination?

Brake for Burgers

California has dozens of amazing burger joints, from southern California through the Central Valley, which is home of California’s cattle industry, and north along the I-5.

Nepenthe

48510 CA-1, Big Sur 93920

Info www.nepenthe.com

The Famous Ambrosiaburger

There’s nothing more satisfying than finding a great burger place where you’d least expect it. Try Nepenthe’s signature burger, a ground steak sandwich served on a French roll and slathered in a secret sauce. No trip to Big Sur is complete without at least one trip to Nepenthe’s lofty perch.

Gott’s Roadside

Info www.gotts.com

There are eight Bay Area locations — two in Napa County; two in San Francisco; stores in Walnut Creek, Palo Alto and Greenbrae; and an outpost at San Francisco International Airport.

Gott’s, serving California roadside since 1999, reigns supreme as burger royalty, spiffing up the traditional patty-on-bun game with 11 menu options.

California Burger

Layered with fried egg, Cowgirl Creamery’s Wagon Wheel cheese, Zoe’s bacon, arugula, balsamic onions and mayo on a toasted sesame brioche bun. The eatery is offering specials every month during its 25th anniversary year.

Kosmo’s

720 E Charter Way. Stockton 95206

Info @kosmosburgers209

Founded in 1991, this is one of those hole-in-the-wall places frequented by families for years. It offers hefty burgers and a “famous” rib eye sandwich.

An appearance on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives turned Squeeze Burger into a famous burger joint. Photo Courtesy Squeeze Burger

Squeeze Burger

10550 Twin Cities Rd., Galt 95632

Info www.squeezeburger.com

An appearance on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” with host Guy Fieri turned Squeeze Burger into a famous Sacramento burger joint at its original 12-stool burger bar. The original joint closed and moved to Galt in Sacramento County. However, its Instagram-ready burgers adorned with melted cheese “skirts” are tasty and worth the stop. Squeeze Burger also has a location at Sacramento Int’l Airport.

Moo Creamery

4885 Truxtun Ave., Suite B, Bakersfield 93309

Info www.moocreamery.com

Enjoy creative burgers featuring grass-fed beef. An extensive menu also features nine enticing burgers. Two standouts are the basic Moo Burger and the PB&B Burger for the more adventurous. All burgers are served on Moo-made Hokkaido buns.

Moo Burger

Grass-fed beef, Moo sauce, caramelized onions, ketchup and pickles. Add-ons include sharp cheddar, Spanish Manchego, feta, goat, gruyere or pepper jack cheeses and thick-cut bacon.

PB&B Burger

Grass-fed beef, sharp cheddar, bacon jam, Moo-made peanut butter, pepper relish, potato chips, arugula and a honey chipotle vinaigrette.

Yak’s

4917 Dunsmuir Ave., Dunsmuir 96025

Info www.yaks.com

Yak’s on the I-5 dares your taste buds with burgers made from locally sourced ingredients.

Melt Your Tongue

Enjoy a sweet-hot burger with pickled jalapenos and lime aioli.

Hamburger Hut

576 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas 92024

Info www.hamburgerhut.com

This Encinitas institution on Pacific Coast Highway isn’t just a burger joint. While the interior dining area is decked out in disco lights, the outdoor patio has a fire pit and live music on select nights.

Single Hut

A classic smash burger made with Brandt beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Thousand Islands dressing in a Hawaiian bun. Add on bacon and grilled onions for something truly special.

Steer for the Sandwiches

When cruising north on I-5, you face a sandwich conundrum: Stop for lunch at Granzella’s in Williams or Olive Pit in Corning? Less than 60 miles apart, both long-standing institutions have conquered the olive muffuletta. Possible deciding question: Olive Pit’s awesome olive tasting bar or Granzella’s mounted polar bears?

Olive Pit

2156 Solano St., Corning 96021

Info www.olivepit.com

On my numerous drives up and down I-5, I have always planned my travels to include a stop at the Olive Pit. Awesome green olives with so many options. Garlic stuffed, Ranch, almond stuffed, Queen olives, Jalapeno stuffed, Habanero stuffed, blue cheese stuffed, Texas Hot Chili, Napa Valley Wine, the list seems endless. But the café is also a great place for a quick lunch.

Muffuletta Sandwich

Made with Olive Pit Muffuletta Olive Mix, ham, salami and provolone cheese, served on ciabatta roll.

Granzella’s Restaurant & Deli

451 6th St., Williams 95987

Info www.granzellas.com

The gift shop directly across the street from the restaurant offers a variety of unique gourmet food items including olives, dipping oils, olive oils, jams and preserves, walnuts and more.

Muffuletta Sandwich

Made with Genoa salami, mortadella, provolone cheese and Granzella’s Famous Muffuletta Mix.

Moto Deli

190 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas 92024,

Info www.motodeli.com

This place knows its way around a sandwich. There are almost too many good sandwiches to choose from including Cubano, bánh mi or tuna salad.

Turketta Sandwich

Try this sandwich with house smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, avocado, mostarda, moto spread on squaw bread.

Milton’s Deli

2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar 92014

Info miltonsdeli.com

The menu includes house-made soups, salads, wraps, triple-decker sandwiches and vegetarian items but you’re really there for the super-stuffed corned beef Reuben.

Reuben, Reuben, Reuben

Milton’s best seller. Swiss cheese and sauerkraut served on grilled rye with Russian dressing. Choice of corned beef, pastrami, or roasted turkey.

But honestly, you only want the corned beef.

Ragged Point Inn

19019 Highway 1, Ragged Point 93452

Info www.raggedpointinn.com

Highway 1 drivers shouldn’t bypass the Ragged Point Inn, where you can’t beat the Pacific view and can order an expresso and pastry, or fresh-baked ham and cheese croissant to go.