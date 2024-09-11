‘All Valley Showcase’ to kick off band tourney season  

News release

There are nearly 50 marching band competitions, called field tournaments, in Southern California between September and November each school year, and this year a local “friendly” showcase is serving as a kickoff for the field tournament season.

The All Valley Showcase is being hosted by the Saugus High School Instrumental Music program, with support from Valencia High School. The event is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 21, at Valencia High, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia. Gates open at 6 p.m. and performances are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The showcase has invited high schools throughout the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and Antelope valleys to perform their field shows and enjoy pre-season camaraderie. The showcase will include performances by Castaic, Chatsworth, Golden Valley, Saugus and West Ranch high schools.

Evan Block, director of bands for Saugus High School, believes now is the right time for the All Valley Showcase.

“Santa Clarita has a proud history of being a music and color guard town. The All Valley Showcase will bring a new type of tournament, a friendly, to our town. It will be a great experience for Santa Clarita and our many students,” Block said in a news release.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, with children 5 and under admitted free. There will also be food trucks, concessions and a raffle for prizes.