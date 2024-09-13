Anthony Syracuse and John Prabhu | Vision and Integrity

As active members of the Santa Clarita community, we strongly endorse Scott Schauer for Santa Clarita Community College District board trustee. Scott has demonstrated exceptional leadership as president of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation, where Anthony serves with him on the executive board, and we have seen firsthand his commitment to our community.

Scott’s dedication, vision and integrity make him the right candidate to move the college board forward in a positive direction.

As business owners of LA North Studios and community supporters through the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp. and the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, we recognize Scott’s unique ability to bring fresh ideas and a balanced approach to leadership.

Join us in voting for Scott Schauer – a proven leader who will prioritize the needs of our community and ensure a brighter future for our students.

Anthony Syracuse and John Prabhu

Santa Clarita