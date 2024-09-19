Arthur Saginian | Enjoying the Show

I am going to go out on a limb and make a wild prediction. The 2024 election is going to resemble the 2000 election in many ways — that’s when George Bush beat Al Gore in a photo finish. It’s going to be close. The popular vote may side with Harris, by a hair, and the counting may even involve the Supreme Court, but former President Donald Trump will reach 270 electoral votes first, and when the dust settles Trump will be our next president. Picture that.

Predictions like this disregard everything that’s happened up until now, that’s happening right now, as well as what’s going to happen (before the election), because in the end none of it matters. It’s like someone gave you a crystal ball with a glimpse of just one event, of Trump being sworn into office in 2025. In the meantime I’m going to sit back and watch the show. We’ll see if my “crystal ball” was right.

It could be wrong, though. Trump could make Harris look like the late Sen. George McGovern, the late Vice President Walter Mondale, or former President Jimmy Carter, and beat her in a landslide. Republicans have been known to do that to Democrats, when Democrats get stupid.

And that, too, is democracy.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita