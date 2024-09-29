Best Places to View the Fall Foliage in So Cal 

By Natasha Kayes

Southern California is hardly the first place most people would think of when it comes to enjoying glorious fall foliage — any more than it is considered a white winter destination. But the truth is that, despite our generally moderate year-round weather, we do experience a lovely fall season.

The fall here may not be quite as long or dramatic as some other states, but if you know when and where to go, you can immerse yourself in vibrant shades of red and gold, along with the beautifully crisp weather.

When do leaves change color in Southern California? Where are the best places to see it happen? Every year, the Smoky Mountains team puts out a fabulous Fall Foliage Prediction Map for the whole country — yep, even Southern California — and we have zeroed in on some must-visit spots for 2024’s fall season!

In Southern California, as surprising as it sounds, Los Angeles County is often the first to start showing off its seasonal colors! It is expected to start as early as mid-September and reach peak color around the first or second week of October.

Arguably the best place in LA County to revel in reds, golds, and yellows is Malibu Creek State Park, which also happens to be an amazing place to hike, with tons of trails, grassy meadows, pretty mountains, rock pools, a lake, and more to add to the incredible fall beauty.

With stunningly manicured gardens as well as trees and plants from all over the world, LA’s botanical gardens, such as Descanso Gardens and the Los Angeles County Arboretum are also enchanting when the fall season arrives.

During the first week of October, San Diego County should begin to join the fall show, and you can count on places like Palomar Mountain State Park to be displaying lovely colors. Consider taking the Palomar Mountain Loop for a wonderfully scenic drive that includes the park.

I would also suggest visiting the town of Julian which not only gives visitors a real fall experience but is noted to have some of the best pie in the state — how fall-worthy is that?

If I had to pick one place as Southern California’s fall town, it would be Oak Glen. Famous not only for its outrageous display of color in the fall, but for old-fashioned cider mills, apple and pumpkin picking, an old-timey theme park, and everything else you associate with a true fall wonderland.

For the best fall foliage experience in Oak Glen, and the rest of San Bernardino County, aim for the second week of October through the end of the month.

Enjoy the fall colors while at the Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest that runs now through Nov. 2. ©AdobeStock

Also in the San Bernardino Mountains, Big Bear Lake (which also happens to be a magical winter destination) comes alive in the fall. In the Southern California mountains, the deep green pines and other evergreens are intermingled with vibrant fall colors for a spectacular show.

Not far from Big Bear Lake, and perhaps a bit less crowded, you can also enjoy similar views at Lake Arrowhead. Take a boat ride to enjoy unbeatable views of the village bathed in gold, red, and green.

Nestled in the San Jacinto Mountains in Riverside County, the tiny town of Idyllwild-Pine Cove is an ideal place for a little getaway slightly later in the season. Expect the trees and foliage to start changing colors around the second week in October with the peak during the first half of November.

By mid-November, California’s changing of the leaves has passed its peak, although you can still enjoy glimpses of color in some areas as winter approaches. Now that you know when and where you can surround yourself in fall colors as the leaves change color in Southern California, it’s time to get planning! Pack the car, your favorite sweater, some road trip essentials (and of course, don’t forget the road trip snacks!), and enjoy the show!