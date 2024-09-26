Bob Kellar | Making Santa Clarita a Better Place

As a former City Council member and a proud resident of Santa Clarita, I am honored to endorse Tim Burkhart for City Council. Tim has been a dedicated member of our community for nearly 50 years, and his experience as a business and civic leader makes him the ideal candidate to represent us.

Throughout his time in Santa Clarita, Tim has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to our community’s growth and well-being. His extensive involvement in local initiatives reflects his passion for making our city a better place for all residents. Tim understands the unique challenges we face, and he has the vision and leadership skills to address them effectively.

As a successful business leader, Tim knows the importance of fostering economic opportunities while maintaining the quality of life we cherish. He is dedicated to creating an environment where businesses can thrive, which in turn supports jobs and community development. Tim’s deep roots in our community give him a unique perspective and a genuine desire to serve the interests of all Santa Clarita residents.

I wholeheartedly support Tim Burkhart for City Council. His commitment to our city, combined with his extensive experience, makes him the right choice to lead Santa Clarita into a bright future.

Bob Kellar

Santa Clarita