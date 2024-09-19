Braddon Mendelson’s ‘Provenance’ coming to The Main 

News release

Award-winning playwright Braddon Mendelson is set to unveil “Provenance” at The Main on the weekend of Sept. 27-29.

Co-produced by Olive Branch Theatricals and Noisivision Studios, this play brings to life centuries-old tales imbued in the essence of a Louis XV handcrafted table, tracing its chain of custody across the ages and revealing profound connections to those whose paths it crossed.

When two roommates learn the identity of the artisan who crafted an 18th-century French table de jeux (game table), the audience travels back in time to experience the stories of those who possessed it. From ordinary citizens to the rich and powerful such as presidents and prime ministers, their very essences coalesce into this beautiful objet d’art, said a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

Written and directed by Mendelson and produced by Heather Mendelson, “Provenance” offers a thought-provoking exploration of the human connection we have to our possessions, the release said.

Tickets are available for performances for the weekend of Friday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Sept. 29. General admission tickets are $20.

To learn more about “Provenance” and to purchase tickets, visit atthemain.org.