Cesar Arevalo | Ending Confrontation in Hart District

My name is Cesar Arevalo. I’m a teacher at Canyon High School and I’ve been a Santa Clarita Valley resident since 1999.

I’ve been a teacher in the William S. Hart Union High School District for 25 years. It wasn’t always this way. The relationship between the Hart district and the Hart District Teachers Association has not always been this confrontational. HDTA and the Hart district once worked as partners with the common goal of student success. That partnership drove us to be one of the best public school districts in the state. We are no longer. But that doesn’t mean we can’t return.

I’m writing in support of Eric Anderson for Hart school board Trustee Area No. 4. He is a district parent, with one daughter in the district and another in the Sulphur Springs Union School District.

When James Webb stepped down from his position as Area 4 Trustee on the Hart district board, Mr. Anderson threw his name in the hat. Erin Wilson was appointed to the position. Coming so close to the appointment only increased his interest in the Hart district board. As a member of the community, he watched as outside organizations stirred discontent at board meetings and disrupted the business at hand: improving the education of students in this valley.

Mr. Anderson wants a return to the partnership with all educators in HDTA. If elected, he would like the Hart board to focus on the mental health of all stakeholders, students and educators. He believes it is the Hart board’s obligation to work with teachers to increase the academic achievements of all students. He also wants the Hart board to do everything in its power to protect the institution of public education.

Eric Anderson wants to give his best to the community as the next Area 4 trustee for the Hart district board. I support him for the Hart school board.

Cesar Arevalo

Canyon Country