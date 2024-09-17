Chris Hoefflin | Leadership to Help COC Prosper

I’m writing to express my enthusiastic support for Scott Schauer for the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees. As the founder of the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer, I’ve seen Scott’s dedication to our community for many years. He served on our board and twice stepped in as executive director at the board’s request. He organized two sold-out professional soccer games at College of the Canyons, in addition to numerous other large special events to benefit children battling cancer. His thoughtful planning and solid financial skills helped our charity prosper and I know he will do the same for the college.

Scott’s tireless efforts, whether in his business or volunteer roles, demonstrate his commitment to improving our community. Now, more than ever, we need a change from previous trustee leadership that is failing. Scott is the right choice to bring fresh ideas and strong leadership to the board. I urge you to join me in voting for Scott Schauer for community college board trustee.

Chris Hoefflin

Canyon Country