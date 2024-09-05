College Briefs for Sept. 5

Worcester Polytechnic students complete intensive research projects

At Worcester Polytechnic Institute, all undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology that addresses an important societal need or issue.

About two-thirds of students complete a project at one of the university’s 50-plus off-campus project centers, which are located around the world. The project-based curriculum offers students the opportunity to apply their scientific and technical knowledge to develop thoughtful solutions to real problems that affect the quality of people’s lives.

The following students were part of a team that completed an intensive project:

• Nicholas Kirby, class of 2025, majoring in mathematical sciences, from Santa Clarita, was part of a project titled “Building Scientific Literacy Among Thai Youths.”

• Elijah Rothschild, class of 2025, majoring in interactive media and game development, technology, from Newhall, was part of a project titled “Addressing Period Poverty and Enhancing Student Life.”

WPI, founded in 1865, was recognized by the National Academy of Engineering with the 2016 Bernard M. Gordon Prize for Innovation in Engineering and Technology Education. The university is located in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Megan Perry named to Berry College dean’s list

Megan Perry, of Newhall, was named to the spring 2024 dean’s list at Berry College in Rome, Georgia.

The dean’s list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,200 students on a 27,000-acre campus.

3 local students graduate from Cumberlands

Three local students have graduated from the University of the Cumberlands, according to a news release from the university.

The students were:

• Scott Bogoniewski, of Valencia.

• Kathleen Rowley, of Santa Clarita.

• Vikram Singh, of Valencia.

Just under 6,000 students made up this year’s graduating class. Approximately 170 graduates completed an associate degree, 1,250 finished a bachelor’s degree, 3,770 received a master’s degree, 270 completed an educational specialist degree, and 530 earned a doctoral degree.

The graduating class represented 49 states in the U.S. and the territories of the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico, as well as 18 countries around the world.

University of the Cumberlands is located in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Andres Sanchez graduates from Harvey Mudd College

Andres Sanchez, of Santa Clarita, received a bachelor of science degree from Harvey Mudd College on May 12 with a major in engineering. Sanchez attended Saugus High School.

Harvey Mudd College is a liberal arts college specializing in science, engineering and mathematics. The college’s mission is to prepare engineers, scientists and mathematicians to become leaders in their fields and understand the impact of their work on society. Students learn to problem-solve in a hands-on, collaborative environment on the campus in Claremont, California.

Local students earn degrees from Westminster College

Westminster College awarded diplomas to 232 students during its 170th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 11, in the college’s Will W. Orr Auditorium in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

Two local students were among the graduates:

• Caroline Fox, of Acton, who graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in biology.

• Emma Rudolph, of Santa Clarita, who graduated with a bachelor of science degree in molecular biology.

Two hundred and thirty-seven degrees were conferred, including 77 bachelor of arts, nine bachelor of music, 128 bachelor of science and eight bachelor of nursing degrees. An additional 15 master’s degrees were conferred.

Westminster College was established in 1852, was the first college in the country open to all people, regardless of race, ethnicity, sex or religion, from its founding charter by the Presbyterian Church.