Dr. Rohit Kedia | Much-Needed Insight for Hart District

I am endorsing Dr. Aakash Ahuja for the school board of the William S. Hart Union High School District. Dr. Ahuja is a psychiatrist who has a pulse on the mental health deterioration of school-age children that was exacerbated by COVID-19 but will have directed solutions in helping reverse the ill effects the pandemic caused on school-aged children.

In addition, Dr. Ahuja has insight in how to help maximize the academic potential for each child in the district. I am confident that, with the collaboration that he will put in place between parents, teachers and the children, that many-fold dividends will ensue. This is a critical time in education as technology is uprooting learning. These critical years for children may be the make-or-break moment in them being able to secure a well-paying job in the future.

I encourage fellow voters to learn more about him and watch him talk. You will see his passion in wanting to make our schools a safer and better and more invigorating place.

Dr. Rohit Kedia

Valencia