Falling for Entertainment 

After Labor Day it seems it’s just a hop, skip and jump before the holidays arrive and the New Year. However, there are still many entertainment events to look forward to before “The Nutcracker Ballet” or “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.”

The new Fall television season will bring back a host of returning favorites with new episodes and the fall film calendar looks promising.

California State Parks also gets in on the action with a surprise new tour experience at Hearst Castle.

Enjoy!

Fall TV Premieres

Returning favorites to network television.

CBS

Wednesday, Sept. 18

8 p.m. Survivor (two-hour Season 47 premiere).

Sunday, Oct. 13

8 p.m. Tracker (Season 2 premiere)

Monday, Oct. 14

8 p.m. NCIS (Season 22 premiere)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

8 p.m. FBI (Season 7 premiere)

9 p.m. FBI International (Season 4 premiere)

10 p.m. FBI Most Wanted (Season 6 premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 17

8:30 p.m. Ghosts (Season 4 premiere)

10 p.m. Elsbeth (Season 2 premiere)

Friday, Oct. 18

8 p.m. S.W.A.T. (Season 8 premiere).

9 p.m. Fire Country (Season 3 premiere).

10 p.m. Blue Bloods (return of remaining episodes of 14th and final season).

Sunday, Oct. 20

9:30 p.m. The Equalizer (Season 5 premiere)

NBC

Monday, Sept. 23

8 p.m. The Voice (Season 26 premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. Chicago Med (Season 10 premiere)

9 p.m. Chicago Fire (Season 13 premiere)

10 p.m. Chicago P.D. (Season 12 premiere)

Friday, Sept. 27

9 p.m. Dateline NBC (season premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 3

8 p.m. Law & Order (Season 24 premiere)

9 p.m. Law & Order SVU (Season 26 premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 19

8:30 p.m. Night Court (Season 3 premiere)

ABC

Tuesday, Sept. 17

8 p.m. Dancing with the Stars (Season 33 premiere, simulcast on Disney+)

Wednesday, Sept. 18

8 p.m. The Golden Bachelorette (series premiere)

Friday, Sept. 20

9 p.m. 20/20 (Season 47 premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. 9-1-1 (Season 8 premiere)

10 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (Season 21 premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 29

7 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 25 premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

9:30 p.m. Abbott Elementary (Season 4 premiere)

Friday, Oct. 18

8 p.m. Shark Tank (Season 4 premiere)

FOX

Monday, Sept. 23

8 p.m. 9-1-1 Lone Star (Season 5 premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. The Masked Singer (Season 12 premiere)

9 p.m. The Floor (Season 2 premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. Hell’s Kitchen (Season 23 premiere)

9 p.m. Crime Scene Kitchen (Season 3 premiere)

Fall 2024 Films

Sept. 6 “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder star in this “Beetlejuice” sequel.

Sept. 13 “The Killer’s Game”

Dave Bautista, of “Guardians of the Galaxy” fame, is an assassin with a terminal illness who commissions a hit on himself so he can go out in style, but discovers his diagnosis was actually a doctor’s mistake.

Sept. 20 “Wolfs”

Brad Pitt and George Clooney star in this film as competing professional “fixers” that both show up to clean the grisly crime scene in “Pulp Fiction.” Hilarity ensues in this action comedy.

Sept. 27 “The Wild Robot”

From DreamWorks Animation and the director of Lilo & Stitch, this movie follows a robot who winds up stranded in the wilderness. Though she’s in an unfamiliar environment, she slowly begins to befriend the animals, even if that’s against her direct orders.

Oct. 4 “Joker Folie à Deux”

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga star as Joker and Harley Quinn. This sequel to 2019’s Joker reunites that movie’s writer and director, Todd Phillips, with star Joaquin Phoenix in the role that won him an Oscar.

Nov. 27 “Moana 2”

There’s another angry nature god on the loose, but this time, it looks like Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) and Maui (Dwayne Johnson) have picked up allies to help them.

Hearst Castle After Dark

750 Hearst Castle Rd., San Simeon 93452

Info HearstCastle.org

There are many types of entertainment, travel is immersive entertainment where the participant must be “in the moment” for maximum enjoyment. Offered this fall there is a new way to look at the famous Hearst Castle in San Simeon.

California State Parks has announced a new limited series of evening tours at the iconic Hearst Castle.

The “Art Under the Moonlight” tours will offer guests a unique opportunity to explore William Randolph Hearst’s world-renowned art collection like never before, under the enchanting glow of the moon.

These guided tours will be available on select Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 4 through Nov. 16. Due to the limited availability, reservations are highly recommended.

The new tour offers a rare chance to view illuminated outdoor works of art while learning about their significance through time and enjoying their beauty as one of Hearst’s honored guests would have done in the 1930s. Inside the historic castle, guests will get an intimate look at the art collection that the influential media mogul amassed during his time there.

“This is an incredible opportunity to be under the moonlight on the same path that Mr. Hearst and his guests strolled while smelling the fragrant blooms and hearing the calming sound of the hilltop fountains,” said San Luis Obispo Coast District Superintendent Dan Falat. “The evenings are magical here, and this one-of-a-kind art collection is shown off in the best lighting.”

The tour will involve navigating 160 stairs and will take moderate effort. An ADA-accessible version of the tour that involves no stairs and can accommodate up to four people per tour is also available.

Visit HearstCastle.org or ReserveCalifornia.com to make a reservation. The tour lasts 100 minutes. 