Fanny Santos | A Man of Unwavering Integrity

My name is Fanny Santos, and I am a Canyon Country resident. I have grandkids in the school district. I have to make sure that my grandchildren will be in good hands. Having said that, I am supporting Eric Anderson, candidate for William S. Hart Union High School District board of trustees Area 4.

I would like to share a few words about this man. This individual is a man of unwavering integrity, standing firmly behind his commitments. As a devoted family man, dedicated father and passionate advocate for education, he consistently prioritizes the well-being of students and teachers. Even in a short time that I have known him, it’s clear he possesses the leadership qualities necessary to drive positive change and make informed decisions that will benefit the community and the children … my grandchildren.

I sincerely hope that he wins this election.

Fanny Santos

Canyon Country