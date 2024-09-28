Frias leads Golden Valley football in win over Castaic 

Golden Valley junior defensive back Ace Frias read the Castaic quarterbacks like a book on Friday night.

Frias picked off the Coyote gunslingers three times, including a pick-six that powered Golden Valley to victory, 36-28 over Castaic at Valencia High School.

Golden Valley (5-1, 1-1) took over late in the game after its hot-start lead slipped away early in the third quarter.

After Castaic (2-4, 0-2) forced a Grizzlies punt midway through the fourth, the Coyotes drove down the field needing just 6 points to tie the score. Frias had other ideas and ran back his third pick of the night that put Golden Valley up 36-22 following a 2-point conversion.

Grizzlies running back Jamison Torres also added a hat trick in the win, and punched in three rushing scores.

The Grizzlies were set up for success early thanks to Frias, who ended back-to-back Castaic opening drives with interceptions in the first quarter.

Golden Valley then wasted no time establishing the run. Torres touched the ball nearly every play on the first two drives and Castaic could do nothing to stop it.

The Grizzly offensive line got a tremendous push on nearly every run clearing the lane for Torres. Frias set up both scoring drives early in the first quarter while Torres capped off both with rushing scores.

Castaic quarterback Khanai Langford entered the game for the Coyotes’ third drive and helped the team find its footing in the passing game. Langford made big plays on the ground and through the air, including a short touchdown pass to Logan Mietzner on fourth down that tied the score 14-14 in the third quarter.

Langford finished the night with three touchdowns, two of which went to Mietzner.

The Grizzlies’ offense stumbled after its opening drives as Castaic finally matched the fight in the trenches and started stuffing up the run.

While the Castaic offense was building momentum and driving the ball hard down the field, Golden Valley held tall. The Grizzlies played a near perfect “bend not break” defense as the team was backed into the end zone twice in the first half but held the Coyotes without a point on either drive.

Castaic Coyote Jesse Canaday (21) dashes through several yards leaving a few Golden Valley Grizzlies behind during Friday’s game. 092724 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Golden Valley quarterback Brandon Contreras also added one touchdown, as he hit receiver Anthony Seragusa on a play action pass to go up two scores late in the game.

Golden Valley quarterback Brandon Contreras (5) scopes the field for an open teammate before the Castaic Coyotes get to him during Friday night’s game. 092724 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Castaic never said die and responded with Langford passing TD to junior Rossie Cherry late in the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies knew they needed just one more drive of solid pushes with less than five minutes to go in the game and executed. Torres and company pounded the rock down field as they did on both opening drives and forced the Coyotes to burn the remainder of their timeouts. Golden Valley kept working the ball up field and eventually found themselves in victory formation.

Castaic’s defense also added some highlight picks with interceptions from Isaiah Reid and Maddux Anderson.

Castaic has now dropped two-straight league games by one score while Golden Valley got the bounce back it needed after a tough loss to Hart last week.

The Grizzlies will get extra time to heal up and prepare for the remainder of league as they take their bye next week. Castaic has been in both of their league battles but will need a little more magic to find its first Foothill League win. The Coyotes return to league action on Friday at home against Hart.

Castaic quarterback Jayden Broderick (11) passes the ball to an open teammate during Friday’s game against the Golden Valley Grizzlies. 092724 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Golden Valley Grizzlies Donnavan Anson (8) and Ace Frias (3) are ready to stop Castaic Coyote Jesse Canaday (21) from running more yards during Friday’s game. 092724 Katherine Quezada/The Signal