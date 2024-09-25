Gary Horton | Only You Can Prevent COC Dumpster Fires

Attentive readers know four College of the Canyons trustees recently engineered an insurrection against COC leadership, subsequently injecting untested, union-backed submissives in place of what had been successful, experienced leadership of Dr. Dianne Van Hook and her capable team. Because of these trustees’ reckless actions, COC today is a rudderless ship, having forced or cajoled Dr. Dianne Van Hook and many top leaders out the door.

Post-purge, COC “leadership” is now a drifting ship full of mean-spirited inexperienced pirates, with many remaining top leaders wondering when their time to walk the plank will be next. No one knows where the COC ship is headed. Pirates control the wheel, willy-nilly throwing handfuls of careers overboard. Collateral damage is everywhere, but, in the words of Area 2 Trustee Edel Alonso, “When I look in the mirror, I don’t see these things people are saying about me …”

That’s the problem with the existing board: Not seeing beyond themselves.

The Signal itself has called the existing COC leadership a “dumpster fire of secrecy.” Not a good moniker for a group posing as leaders of our community’s brightest gem. In truth, COC trustees are happy taking credit for Dr. Dianne Van Hook’s notable accomplishments, even while rudely pushing this distinguished leader off the plank.

Now, building projects are stalled, as rudderless newbies slowly try to find their way out of the paper bag they engineered. The relationship with the COC Foundation (college fundraising entity) is in tatters. Relationships between the COC and businesses and community leaders are adrift or permanently lost at sea.

The bad guys behind this debacle are: Edel Alonso, COC Area 2. Sebastian Cazares, COC Area 3. Jerry Danielson, COC Area 4. Joan MacGregor, COC Area 5. All four need to go!

Both Joan MacGregor and Sebastian Cazares turned chicken after their nefarious deeds, with MacGregor fleeing our community — and Cazares simply disappearing. One thing is certain: COC must remove remaining trustees, Edel Alonso and Jerry Danielson. Don’t be confused: Edel Alonso and Jerry Danielson torched the school and burned all the bridges, and they must now walk the plank for their failures. Alonso and Danielson must go!

The Santa Clarita Valley should have been able to vote for Joan MacGregor’s vacated spot, but MacGregor added a particularly nefarious twist by delaying quitting one week past the deadline allowing public voting on replacements. Said MacGregor, the board picks better people than the public, anyway. (Paraphrased.)

Thanks, Joan, Edel, Sebastian, and non-elected Jerry for stealing democracy from the SCV. For stealing democracy from the SCV. One more reason Edel Alonso and Jerry Danielson must go.

Fortunately, the SCV is filled with honest community-minded leaders eager to see COC continue the dynamic, peer-leading path that Dr. Van Hook created at College of the Canyons. We have capable candidates who are serious, energetic, knowledgeable and most of all – honest people who will serve students first, while balancing concerns of teachers, administrators and our community at large.

Scott Schauer, longtime successful SCV businessman and SCV Sheriff’s Foundation president, must replace coup-plotter Edel Alonso. Scott Schauer has served on countless SCV boards over the years, including heading up the Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s local activities. Truly community-minded, Scott Schauer is the obvious perfect choice to replace compromised Edel Alonso for Area 2. Vote Scott Schauer.

Fred Arnold faces newcomer Andrew Taban for Sebastian Cazares’s cut and run seat. Fred Arnold is a longtime successful businessman, super well-known for his community support. He’s currently president of the COC Foundation board and sits on the COC Bond Oversight Committee. Fred is the super-experienced choice to defeat challenger Andrew Taban, who, as with Sebastian, hasn’t the experience or chops to effectively oversee the college. Fred has decades of experience and leadership under his belt and is the correct choice for Area 3. Vote Fred Arnold.

In Area 4, community leader Sharlene Johnson must defeat trustee “yes-man” Jerry Danielson. Sharlene is a long-serving COC Foundation board member, sits on three other community boards, and is a standing member of the William S. Hart Union High School District Bond Oversight Committee. Sharlene Johnson’s experience abounds, and her loyalty to COC is beyond repute. Vote Sharlene Johnson.

COC Area 1 is a contest between experienced attorney Darlene Trevino against “graduated from college in 2023” Michelle Kampbell. After the Sebastian Cazares fiasco, COC can’t endure any more “learn-on-the-job” board members. Area 1 must elect Darlene Trevino. She’ll equip the incoming board with the legal advice they’ll need to clean up the mess left behind by the outgoing pirates.

If you love COC, you’ll vote the bums out in favor of experienced, capable, eager leadership:

• Area 1: Darlene Trevino.

• Area 2: Scott Schauer.

• Area 3: Fred Arnold.

• Area 4: Sharlene Johnson.

Let’s together extinguish COC’s failed dumpster fire arsonists. Clip this column and share with your friends. Mark your ballots supporting Darlene, Scott, Fred and Sharlene to return COC as the absolute gem of community colleges.

Vote Darlene, Scott, Fred and Sharlene, for the students and all of SCV!

