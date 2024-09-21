Jim Ventress | Investing in Our Youth

As a longtime resident and the former CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Boys and Girls Club, I am excited to endorse Tim Burkhart for Santa Clarita City Council. Tim is deeply committed to enhancing opportunities for our young people, ensuring they have the resources and support they need to thrive.

Tim understands that investing in our youth is essential for the future of Santa Clarita. He has consistently championed programs that promote education, mentorship and recreational activities, recognizing that a strong foundation for our children leads to a vibrant community. His vision for quality of life encompasses not only safe neighborhoods but also enriching experiences for our youth, fostering a sense of belonging and engagement.

Moreover, Tim’s ability to connect with residents and listen to their concerns sets him apart as a leader. He prioritizes open dialogue and collaboration, ensuring that the voices of our young people and their families are heard and valued. His commitment to creating a community where every individual has the opportunity to succeed aligns perfectly with our collective aspirations.

I wholeheartedly support Tim Burkhart for City Council. His dedication to improving youth opportunities and enhancing our overall quality of life makes him the right choice for Santa Clarita’s future.

Jim Ventress

Santa Clarita