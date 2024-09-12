Joe Guzzardi | Harris, Trump Debated, Voters Learned Nothing

Viewers who tuned in to the highly anticipated debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris left disappointed.

Harris’ supporters wished she had taken the opportunity to clear up why she has U-turned on so many issues like fracking, the border wall, universal health care, and her mandatory gun buy-back program.

The pro-Harris contingent would also like to have seen their preferred presidential choice face the tough questions more forthrightly rather than bob and weave, a show of weakness when what’s required of a president is strength.

ABC Co-host David Muir posed the first question to Harris: “…are you better off than you were four years ago? When it comes to the economy, do you believe Americans are better off than they were four years ago?”

Harris completely dodged the question and instead launched into a long non-response that included references to her middle-class upbringing, her plan for an “opportunity economy,” and her “love for small businesses.” Such an abstract reply that evaded the question entirely converted no on-the-fence voters.

The pro-Trumpers hoped the former president would have consistently reverted to Americans’ top two concerns – jobs and the economy – issues on which polls consistently show him comfortably leading Harris.

Instead of hammering Harris with hard data about his strengths, Trump got suckered into silly back-and-forth squabbling about whose campaign events drew larger audiences or defending his behavior on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

A survey that Pew Research conducted found that Jan. 6 does not appear in any of Americans’ top 16 concerns.

The same poll showed probable voters felt that the GOP was more likely to resolve what they considered “very big problems” like inflation, illegal immigration, international terrorism and violent crime.

Moderators Muir and Linsey Davis asked only a handful of immigration-related questions. In all, slightly more than five minutes was spent discussing immigration even though it worsens a host of serious problems like a weak economy, education, housing and crime.

Trump failed to bring the economy back into his spotlight, even though the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports provide him with ample fodder.

Measuring average hourly earnings from February of the first year of each presidency through July of their fourth year, specifically wage gains for production and non-supervisory workers, Trump’s gains were 6.54%; Biden-Harris gains, 0.00%.

What’s more, immigration-driven population growth has displaced American workers or helped prevent recent college graduates from entering the work force. Foreign-born workers as a percentage of all employment under Trump, 17.4%; under Biden-Harris, 19.6%. Under Trump, foreign-born employment growth increased 7.5%; under Biden-Harris, 14.2%.

Another voters’ worry: inflation. Cumulative inflation during Trump’s administration was 5.9%, while in the Biden-Harris White House it’s 19%.

Harris exceeded her low expectations, and Trump missed several opportunities to put distance between him and his rival. Having to debate not only Harris but also the meddlesome moderators Muir and Davis, Trump had to deal with three rivals at once.

Muir and Davis continuously fact checked Trump but let Harris’ misstatements stand, unchallenged.

Trump, who won the pre-debate coin flip, chose to deliver the last words. He asked why Harris, during her three and a half years in the White House, had not accomplished “all the wonderful” things she promised to do during the debate.

Harris could, Trump noted, proceed directly back to the White House and “do the things you [said] want to do.”

When the debate ended, Harris’ team emailed the Trump camp to ask for a second debate. Trump waffled, claimed that he won the Philadelphia face off, and said “Let’s see what happens.”

Vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and J.D. Vance will face off on Oct. 1. Here’s hoping their debate is more informative.

Joe Guzzardi is an Institute for Sound Public Policy analyst who has written about immigration for more than 30 years.