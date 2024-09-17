Kelsey Ramirez-Raub | Candidate with ‘Must-Have’ Expertise

I’m writing this letter in support of Paula Olivares’s candidacy for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board.

Paula is highly qualified for this position with an education in both economics and mathematics. As planning engineer for a local public utility, she has years of experience reading and understanding technical documents. This is a “must-have” for this position

As a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley for 48 years, she knows the community well — its history, growth patterns and issues. She knows how boards work, having previously served eight years on the William S. Hart Union High School District board of trustees.

She understands and supports the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan. She will ensure that this plan is properly implemented to preserve and meet the current and future SCV Water needs.

Recognizing climate change and history of droughts in our region, Paula knows that water security is more important that ever.

She brings a broader perspective to this role compared with that of her opponent and she is willing to entertain new and innovative ideas.

Vote for Paula Olivares for SCV Water Agency board of directors, Division 1.

Kelsey Ramirez-Raub

Saugus