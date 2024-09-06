Larry Moore | Reflections on DNC, Night 2

The following letter was written after the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

Just when you thought the DNC could not sink lower, night two gave us a new low in pandering and hypocrisy.

First of all, there was second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, who took off his apron long enough to address the adoring crowd of acolytes. He attempted to elicit a group, “Ahhh,” from the audience by recounting his ordinary, middle-class, Jewish upbringing. He went to Hebrew school, played Little League baseball, and made lifelong friends in New York City. “Ahhh.” Flash forward to a quick mention of his divorce from his wife of 16 years. Then came a saccharine description of his courtship of fellow lawyer Kamala Harris. “Ahhh.” He went on to paint a glowing picture of their blended families, as if he and Kamala were Ward and June Cleaver, bastions of honesty and goodness.

What he failed to mention was his affair with his family’s young nanny, which resulted in her pregnancy and the end of his marriage. What would June say to Ward … “Don’t do that again?!” Or, “What will we tell Beaver?!” It is the height of hypocrisy.

Then came the Obamas. Oh, yes, the Second Coming. In her shamelessly pandering delivery, Michelle said, “Y’all,” four times toward the end of her speech. She is from Chicago, not Birmingham, Alabama. And Barack gave his usual slick delivery, bemoaning the fact that America is in a dark place that Kamala and Tim Walz will turn bright with hope. What he failed to mention was the reason America is in a dark place is because of the past three and a half years of the Biden-Harris administration.

Come on, Barack, we are smarter than that. Yes, the Obamas stepped out of their $12 million Martha’s Vineyard mansion for one night to lecture us on the hardships ordinary citizens face day in and day out. Again, the height of hypocrisy.

What will DNC day three bring with Nancy Pelosi, Tim Walz and Bill Clinton speaking? Ask Monica Lewinsky, who might be sitting in the front row.

Larry Moore

Valencia