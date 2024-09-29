Laurene Weste | An Opportunity for Saugus

Following the Saugus Union School District’s decision to close the Santa Clarita Elementary School campus at the end of the 2024 school year, there has been extensive discussion throughout the community about the future of the site. Having served the community since 1960, the site has been a focal point for the learning and development of Santa Clarita’s youth for generations. The surrounding neighborhood has also benefited greatly from the site’s proximity to Santa Clarita Park, allowing families and children to not only receive a quality education in their backyard but also enjoy a valuable recreational amenity.

With the closing of this historic school, the district is now presented with an important opportunity to consider how the property can continue to serve our community in a meaningful way. As the district’s Asset Management Advisory Committee explores options for the use of the property, the city of Santa Clarita has expressed interest to the district in the outcome of their evaluation and has requested updates as they progress through their process.

The city is committed to providing high quality of life to our residents and continuously evaluating program and facility offerings to ensure the needs of residents are met. By preserving the site as a public asset, the opportunity for creating new recreational facilities is imperative and would bring lasting benefits to residents of all ages. I can’t think of anything more fitting for the Saugus community than a library community center with recreational opportunities. Crafts, arts, music, learning and sharing forges and strengthens the fabric of our community.

The closure of this campus marks a significant change, but it also opens the door to reimagining the site, one that continues to offer amazing value to families. The district’s decision will impact our community for many years to come, and we have the chance to ensure that the site remains a valuable asset for all. I look forward to seeing how this discussion unfolds and hope that it leads to exciting new possibilities for our community.

Laurene Weste

Councilwoman, Santa Clarita