Local speed skaters compete in regional championships 

The third annual Western States Regional Championships drew 42 short track speed skaters from Utah, Arizona and California to the three-day event recently at The Cube.

Skaters competed for trophies awarded in four distance events, ranging from 500 meters to 1,500 meters plus a 3,000-meter relay, which was the climax of the competition. Younger skaters as young as age 5 were on a smaller-scale track for their events. The smaller 85-meter track was introduced by U.S. Speed Skating two years ago to improve the competition skating opportunity for the younger skaters.

Masters skaters, ranging in age to 78, were also included in the eight skating groups competing in the meet. Photo finish timing equipment was supplied by U.S. Speed Skating to ensure that results were recorded accurately.

The event included a two-day development camp hosted by the local ice skating club, Santa Clarita Speedskating, and was run by nationally known coach Lin Lin Sun, who also refereed the meet. Over 30 skaters spent a total of five hours on the ice learning and perfecting their skating skills and techniques, according to a news release from the club.

Club President Ron Halcrow noted that the club was well represented by its many local skaters who competed and participated in camp activities. “If the event grows as much next year, we will have to stage a two-day competition to accommodate all the entrants,” he said in the release.

Results included:

Racing Group 1:

• First place: Shubh Sharma, Northern California.

• Second place: J.T. Saltier, Utah-Arizona.

• Third place: Brady Broughton, Utah-Colorado.

Racing Group 2:

• First place: Alex Katz, Santa Clarita.

• Second place: Alivia Broughton, Utah-Colorado.

• Third place: Hankyu Koo, Northern California.

• Fourth place: Mark Jeter, Santa Clarita.

Racing Group 3:

• First place: Sheryl Chen, Northern California.

• Second place: Lance Shafer, Arizona.

• Third place: Roger Ji, Arizona.

Racing Group 4:

• First place: Alex Moriarty, Arizona.

• Second place: Iris Chen, Northern California.

• Third place: Peter Wells, Santa Clarita.

• Fourth place: Marianna Ladwig, Arizona.

Racing Group 5:

• First place: Ron van Ommeren, Arizona.

• Second place: Kenan Heppe, Santa Clarita.

• Third place: Robert Allison, Santa Clarita.

Racing Group 6:

• First place: Miles Jiang, Northern California.

• Second place: Alvin Sun, Northern California.

• Third place: Elias Hurley, Southern California.

• Fourth place: Ashley Yoo, Santa Clarita.

Racing Group 7:

• First place: Emily Zuo, Northern California.

• Second place: Samuel Lupton, Northern California.

• Third place: Joanna Chen, Southern California.

• Fourth place: Kendra Lee, Northern California.

• Fifth place: David Wong, Santa Clarita.

Racing Group 8:

• First place: Peter Smokler, Santa Clarita.

• Second place: Frances Lee, Northern California.

• Third place: Deborah Shonack, Santa Clarita.

• Fourth place: Catalina Avilez, Arizona.

• Fifth place: Joni Steshko, Santa Clarita.