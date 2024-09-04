Lois Eisenberg | The Return of Joy

To Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz, thank you for bringing back the “joy” and “hope” in this dismal 2024 presidential campaign until you showed up.

Since President Joe Biden stepped down from his bid for a second term as president of the United States and turned over the torch to Vice President Harris to run for the presidency in 2024, there has been nothing but joy and hope on the horizon.

Thank you President Biden for your courage, for your concern for your country, and for being patriotic in your decision to step down so your country can progress so the American people can live in dignity and their social benefits will be protected.

America has been in a very bad place, morally, ethically, and honestly. Donald Trump has caused nothing but chaos.

This phenomenal turn of events of the Harris/Walz presidential ticket has brought joy and humor back into the equation of the presidential campaign.

There has been a very dark and damaging sentiment in the world of politics since Trump entered politics.

Anger, rage, lies and dishonesty have been shaping our politics for years, and it is now a joy to see joy and humor back on the political stage.

Gloom has now been taken over by joy, and Harris and Walz are the “joyful warriors” and the happy force behind this joyful change.

It is such a joy to hear positive rhetoric again on the political stage instead of the Republican gloom and doom.

Excitement and belief in the future is on the horizon, and a hopeful view for the future, which the Republican Party has tried to stymie since it has become Trump’s party.

Democrats are spreading optimism to a divided nation, whereas the Republicans continue their doom and gloom agenda.

After eight years of fear and loathing, America can look to the future with optimism due to the Harris/Walz “joyful and hopeful agenda,” and the days of doom and gloom are ending.

Hopefully joy is taking over fear and hope is making a comeback.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia