Maria Gutzeit | Directors with Relevant Backgrounds

A friend who is involved in politics across California recently commented to me that our water agency is unique. He noticed that we have people with relevant backgrounds running for the board of directors, and as a result our agency runs smoothly. That’s high praise these days! As residents, we want safe and reliable water — no drama. Even in the past drought, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency had several years of supply in storage. They’ve secured millions in grant funding for infrastructure. Unlike some areas, our valley has a state-approved Groundwater Sustainability Plan and meets all water quality regulations.

Our community doesn’t have to worry about water. To keep it that way, vote wisely this November. There are six slots open — two in each division. If you live in the central and southern part of our valley, you’re in Division 1. Top candidates there include Gary Martin, who is serving his fifth year as board president for SCV Water. A civil engineer, he is active in representing SCV Water statewide at the Delta Conveyance Authority, the Urban Water Institute and the Association of California Water Agencies.

Dan Masnada is a civil engineer with decades of water management experience in both the public and private sector. He served as president of the Board for the State Water Contractors, a group that provides valuable input on the State Water Project, which provides 50% of our water supply.

Division 2 spans Saugus and Canyon Country. Here you will find Piotr Orzechowski, who is currently a board vice president for SCV Water. He served as an environmental water programs manager and senior manager of fuel and energy for Princess Cruises. He says his two darling young children inspire his “steadfast commitment to securing a brighter future for SCV.”

Ken Cooper is 47-year resident and a senior director of engineering who holds 16 patents within his company.

On the west side of the valley, Division 3, seek out Ken Petersen and Holly Schroeder. Ken is a registered professional civil engineer, an active member of the Rotary, and has been a general manager for multiple water entities in Southern California. Holly chaired the stakeholder group for our Groundwater Sustainability Plan and has a diverse background including roles with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and our own Economic Development Corp.

Having served in the world of water myself since 2003, I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to have a wise and proactive water agency. We are truly lucky in our community, and I hope SCV Water continues to have good leadership going forward. Be sure to vote!

Maria Gutzeit

Newhall