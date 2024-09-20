Reyes Winery hits the market at $2.7M 

Santa Clarita Valley winery real estate might be turning into a buyer’s market if this keeps up.

Robert Reyes of Reyes Winery confirmed Thursday he was putting that property on the market.

Reyes said he was ready to retire from the wine business but planned to stay active, and that he would be around to help whoever purchased the property with the transition.

Robert said he and his wife, Rosa, have a personal connection to the nearly 21-acre property that now boasts a 16-acre vineyard the family started in April 2004.

“The property is a magnificent, unique space that we built from the ground up. And we have always enjoyed the property and everything about what I’ve done all those years,” he said Thursday in a phone interview. “And I hope that whoever purchases it will enjoy it as much as I have.”

The property at 10262 Sierra Highway has plenty to enjoy with its $2.7 million price tag, which comes with a 4,392-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bathroom home.

In addition to the land, the award-winning varietals planted there include cabernet sauvignon, merlot, syrah, chardonnay and muscat.

Reyes said while he was ready to close the chapter on the winery, he planned to stay local but keep busy and work on some projects he would like to complete, including an orphanage in the Dominican Republic.

Jim and Brady Chikato of Pinnacle Estate Properties are listed as the agents on the sale.

There are currently two other local wineries on the market, one located just down the road, Agua Dulce Winery, which is on the market for $10.88 million, and another, the Sierra Pelona Agua Dulce, which is for sale at $5.7 million.

The latter is a 40-acre property offering vineyards, the popular French restaurant, Le Chêne, and the Sierra Pelona Motel, which is five buildings and 12 rooms, less than 3 miles from Agua Dulce Winery.

Agua Dulce Winery at 9640 Sierra Highway includes a colonial-style manor home in the middle of a 90-acre vineyard property, a two-story barn, a 10,500-square-foot wine cellar and storage facility, a 10,000-square-foot bottling facility with a guest shop and tasting rooms.