In re: Sandy Cassidy, letters, “It Wasn’t About the Food Pantries,” Aug. 10.

Ms. Cassidy, the point of my response was only to point out that whenever one relies on a government-run agency for ANYTHING you are subject to the whims of that agency and the politicians who control it and its funding. Your letter pointing out the huge cuts to the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center that provides meals to seniors in need was the perfect example of this.

Rick Barker

Valencia