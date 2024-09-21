Robert Lamoureux | Tips for speed bumps in the HOA 

Question: Robert, can you please help with a hot topic at our homeowners association? There are those of us who have a serious problem with people speeding throughout our association. The board has put up speed limit signs and many residents add their own signage, mostly the type that say to slow due to children present.

Unfortunately, none of this is making a difference and we fear that a child or someone else may end up being a victim at some point. With that said, some of us would like to see speed bumps installed in our association. We know this is a costly endeavor, but it would force people to slow down and make our neighborhood safer.

Which are the best kind to use, and do we need a particular contractor to install?

Thanks for any help.

– Concerned board of directors member

Answer:

Thank you for writing in, this is a great question. You are all justified in your worries. This is a concern in many, if not most, neighborhoods. There are some associations that are allowed to install speed controls. However, the Fire Department must be part of this process. Due to emergency vehicles needing proper access, permission must be granted by local fire authorities prior to any speed control installation. Fire will instruct the BOD on the specific requirements, such as height on the speed bumps.

There are many options regarding materials and you will want to use a licensed and insured contractor for this installation. Be sure to get the requirements in writing for the board’s records, and once you have that you can take it to bid.

Perhaps with the fire authorities involved and their affirmation that this would increase safety within the HOA, other BOD members may come around. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].