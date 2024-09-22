Ron Leibsker | Save Our Failing State

It is time we Democrats start doing the right thing for this state and the country. The Democrats have gone down a dark hole and can’t find their way out. Communism and socialism is not designed for the people, it is designed to control all facets of your life, and not for the good. Why so many Democrats want that type of life is beyond me.

A good example is the race for California Senate between Steve Garvey and Adam Schiff. All this man does is lie! Don’t we have enough of that in our government already?

Steve Garvey put it this way, and I quote:

“Schiff is a career-politician (since 1996).”

Strike one!

“Schiff lied to 300 million Americans and was censured by Congress for falsehoods, misrepresentations and abuses of sensitive information.”

Strike two!

“He is cut from the same leftist cloth as Kamala Harris. What’s more, Schiff and Harris did more than anyone to lie to the American people about Joe Biden’s mental incapacity, but then conspired to remove Biden once they saw the threat his sagging poll numbers posed to ‘their’ political careers.”

Strike three!

We have enough extreme left-leaning Democrats in this failed state already. And it is failing! We are the laughingstock of this country. Crime, homelessness, drug addiction, inflation, open borders and failing schools along with bad district attorneys. Our DAs have legalized crime and defunded the police. Tell me how you think this is all going to turn out for we citizens? That is, you!

It is time to start thinking about how you’re going to vote to save your children and grandchildren’s future regardless of your political affiliation.

Please consider and think about this before you vote this year! This could very well be our last chance.

Ron Leibsker

Canyon Country