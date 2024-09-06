SCV football: Week 3 preview 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga and Tyler Wainfeld

Signal Sports Writers

Just two local 11-man football teams remain undefeated as we head into week three of the season. Fall and Halloween may have come early as week three entails matchups with Phantoms and Spirits.

Golden Valley and Trinity will have their biggest tests yet as they look to make it to 3-0, while the bulk of teams aim to jump over .500.

Here’s everything you need to know for Friday night’s matchups:

Golden Valley fighting for 3-0, hosts Lancaster

The Grizzlies (2-0) return home in search of keeping their undefeated season alive. The Lancaster Eagles (1-1) lie ahead in between Golden Valley and a 3-0 record.

Golden Valley will need to slow down the Lancaster run game, which averages nearly 200 yards a game so far this season. Eagles running back Jacob Walker and quarterback Jayson Wilson lead the rushing attack and have totaled 365 yards in two games.

The Grizzlies are hot off a lopsided win over Antelope Valley, where they met the hosting Antelopes in the backfield over a dozen times with 14 tackles for a loss.

Golden Valley quarterback Brandon Contreras also threw four touchdowns in the game, doubling his career high. Two TD receptions belong to senior Jamison Torres, who also added a score on the ground along with 171 all-purpose yards.

Golden Valley takes on Lancaster on Friday at 7 p.m. at Canyon High School.

Canyon gets big test at Cathedral

The Cowboys (1-1) got back on track in week two, with a blowout win over the Buena Bulldogs.

Evan Watts and Myles McCrory both added 1.5 sacks for Canyon, and will look for similar results on the road at Cathedral (2-0).

The Phantoms’ offense revolves around sophomore quarterback Jaden Jefferson, who has eclipsed 660 all-purpose yards in just two games of action. Jefferson spreads the ball around through the air, as four Phantom receivers have totaled five or more receptions led by fellow sophomore Quentin Hale, who has racked up 14 catches for 148 yards and one score.

Canyon quarterback Sebastian Martinez is coming off a successful three-touchdown game in the win over Buena but will have his hands full with the Cathedral defense. Four Phantoms have four or more pass breakups, including defensive back James Lawyer who already has two interceptions on the year.

A Cowboys’ win could propel the team with momentum but nothing will come easy in downtown Los Angeles Friday night.

Canyon and Cathedral kick off on Friday at 7 p.m.

Hart hosts Paraclete

The Hawks return to College of the Canyons hot off their first lopsided win of the year. Hart will take on the Paraclete Spirits, another tough team in the way of the Hawks’ first home win, in week three.

Hart shined through the air last week as quarterback Jacob Paisano and senior Parker Maxwell lit up the Burroughs’ defense. Maxwell spearheaded the attack and totaled 200 yards and a pair of TDs.

Paraclete contrarily enters the matchup on a low following the Spirits’ 58-13 loss at home to Leuzinger.

The Spirits’ run game struggled while three interceptions kept dropping momentum in the pass attack. Paraclete’s passing game will still provide a challenge for Hart, as junior quarterback Joseph Mesa looks to rebound from the off night. Just two weeks ago, Mesa threw for over 400 yards in a win over Garces Memorial.

The Hawks will need to flock to junior receiver Adrian Jones, who has already registered 15 receptions for 257 yards and two TDs this season.

Hart takes on Paraclete on Friday at 7 p.m. at COC.

Castaic looking for home cooking against San Joaquin Memorial

The Castaic Coyotes (1-1) will be looking to get back some home cooking on Friday when they host the San Joaquin Memorial Panthers (1-1).

After putting up more than 400 total yards in a blowout victory in week one, the Coyotes were held to 201 yards in last week’s 48-12 loss at Calabasas.

Castaic head coach Sirr Guy Shakir will be looking for his Coyotes to bounce back from that on Friday against the Panthers, who were shut out in week one before beating Christian Brothers last week on the road, 18-14.

Senior Jayden Broderick has thrown for 263 yards in two games, completing nearly 65% of his 28 pass attempts. Senior Logan Mietzner has been the main target, catching 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown, and juniors Rossie Cherry and Vicente Davao’s have racked up just over 60 yards each.

Senior running back Monty Coleman has led the way for the Coyotes with 147 yards and three touchdowns.

The Panthers have a freshman at quarterback in Colton Johnson who has thrown for 202 yards and completed roughly 47% of his 36 pass attempts. He’s thrown one touchdown against three interceptions

No receiver has caught more than three passes for the Panthers.

Senior David Bell has added 188 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries.

The Coyotes and Panthers are set to kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday at Valencia High School.

Saugus takes on Camarillo

The Centurions are looking to rebound after falling short of a comeback last week against Oak Park.

Saugus (1-1) will need more magic through the air from quarterback Jake Nuttall and receiver Landon Lattimore as the team heads to Camarillo on Friday.

Lattimore already sits at 260 yards and three touchdowns this season while Nuttall has now thrown for over 300 yards in three straight games dating back to last season.

Camarillo (0-2) enters the contest without a win but has played in some tough games leading into the Saugus matchup. The Scorpions have shown solid strength in their run game but turnovers have ultimately cost the team a chance at winning so far this season.

The Centurions struggled to get the run game going last week and finished the game with an average of 1.9 yard per carry. Saugus will regroup and look to get their backs more running lanes and in doing so, help the passing game along the way.

Saugus heads to Camarillo for the Centurions final game outside the SCV on Friday at 7 p.m.

Trinity taking perfect record on the road

It’s only been a couple weeks, but the Trinity Classical Academy Knights (2-0) already own two blowout wins.

They put their perfect record on the line on Friday when they travel to the San Fernando Valley to take on the winless Monroe Vikings (0-2).

Senior quarterback Noah Visconti has thrown for six touchdowns, including five in last week’s win over Channel Islands, and has completed 31 of his 46 attempts for 460 yards. Senior John Carlson is tied for the team lead with freshman Aiden Visconti with six receptions. Carlson has a team-high 148 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Junior Hudson Sweitzer is leading the charge out of the backfield with 75 yards on just nine carries, scoring twice. Aiden Visconti has also run for two scores.

Monroe has put just six points in each of its first two games, blowout losses to Chatsworth and Taft.

The Knights have outscored opponents 111-12 through two games.

Friday’s game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at Monroe High School.