September is California Wine Month 

Like a kid in a candy store, wine lovers eagerly anticipate California Wine Month. It can be argued that every month is wine month in California, but there’s a magic to harvest season in California’s wine regions.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of California Wine Month, a celebration of the state’s 250-year winemaking history.

Whether you’re a serious oenophile or a newbie looking to learn more about different varietals, dozens of wine-forward events are celebrated during September’s California Wine Month from regional festivals to vineyard tours and tastings with winemakers.

The sheer scale and diversity of the California wine scene is celebrated during California Wine Month.

With 139 American Viticultural Areas scattered over more than 800 miles — from tiny Seiad Valley just south of the Oregon border to the sprawling South Coast AVA that reaches all the way to Mexico — California produces 81% of the wine made in the United States.

“The dedication of California’s wine community has created one of the most sustainable and valuable agricultural products in the country, contributing to more than 1.1 million U.S. jobs and fostering $170 billion in annual economic activity,” said Robert P. Koch, president and CEO of Wine Institute.

From Napa Valley and Mendocino County in the north to Amador County in Gold Country down to Temecula Valley east of San Diego there is probably a wine region that is calling you to explore.

For more on California Wine Month discovercaliforniawines.com/california-wine-month.

The Madera Wine Trail

www.themaderawinetrail.com

Follow the Madera Wine Trail into one of the country’s oldest grape-growing regions for visits to small, family-owned wineries.

The Madera Wine Trail is one of the California wine industry’s best-kept secrets. Wineries along the trail are making award-winning wines just south of Yosemite National Park. Madera County has a long tradition producing wine and is one of the oldest grape growing regions in America. The “Madera” appellation is one of the oldest designated AVAs in California.

Here are several wineries on the wine trail.

Birdstone Winery

Tony and Kimberly Kirk, Proprietors

9400 Road 36, Madera 93636

Info www.birdstonewinery.com

Fasi Estate Winery

42415 Road 208, Friant 93626

Info www.fasiestate.com

San Joaquin Winery

21821 Avenue 16, Madera 93637

Info www.sjwineco.com

Idle Hour Winery

41139 Highway 41, Oakhurst 93644

Info www.idlehourwinery.com

Papagni Wines

9505 Road 30 1/2, Madera 93636

Info www.papagniwines.com

Quady Winery

13181 Road 24, Madera. CA 93637

Info www.quadywinery.com

Westbrook Wine Farm

49610 House Ranch Road, O’Neal’s 93645

Info www.westbrookwinefarm.com

Toca Madera Winery

36140 Avenue 9, Madera 93636

Info www.tocamaderawinery.com

Acquiesce Winery in Acampo offers visitors a casual walk in the Lady Acquiesce Vineyard. Photo Acquiesce Winery.

Acquiesce Winery

22353 North Tretheway Rd., Acampo 95220

Info www.acquiescevineyards.com/

Harvest Vineyard Tour with Christina

Saturday, Sept.14 Noon

Join Acquiesce’s winemaker Christina Lopez for a casual walk in the Lady Acquiesce Vineyard for a one-hour tour. She will focus on winemaking and fermentation since the harvest will be over and juice and wine are in the tank. Free. Reservation required.

An Evening with Mike Dunne

Saturday, Sept. 21 6 p.m.

Enjoy an evening with acclaimed wine journalist, wine judge and wine historian Mike Dunne who wrote a wine and food column for the Sacramento Bee. Dunne will discuss his new book, “The Signature Wines of Superior California.” Highlights include a virtual tasting of library Picpoul Blancs (which Dunne mentioned in his book) along with a few food pairings.

To make a reservation for the Harvest Vineyard Tour with Christina or An Evening with Mike Dunne visit www.exploretock.com/acquiescewinery.

Escondido Grape Day Festival

Saturday, Sept. 14

Grape Day Park, 321 N Broadway, Escondido 92025

Info www.grapedayfest.com

This free festival in San Diego County dates back to 1908 and includes grape stomping, local wine tasting, food vendors, antique farm machinery, children’s games and live music.

Eat table grapes, let the kids enjoy the 4-H petting zoo and Hollandia Dairy will be onsite with a cow milking display as well.

Raise a Paddle For a Charity

Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 19–21

Chateau St. Jean Winery

8555 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood 95452

Info sonomawine.com/2024-sonoma-county-wine-auction-at-chateau-st-jean/

The Sonoma County Wine Auction is now the Sonoma County Wine Celebration. The reimagined shindig features an opening reception on Thursday, a Friday evening bash and a live auction on Saturday offering everything from large-format wine collections to a behind-the-scenes racing experience at Sonoma Raceway. New add-on events around Sonoma County include insider wine tours and special dining experiences with local winemakers and chefs.

Sips and Suds Winemaker and Brewers BBQ

Friday, Sept.20

2325 Gold Hill Rd., Newcastle 95658

Info placerwine.com/plan-your-visit/events/placer-wine-ale-trail-sips-suds-summer-bbq/

The grand finale of Placer County’s Sips and Suds Summer Passport is the Sips and Suds Winemaker and Brewers BBQ. Wander the grounds of the beautiful Gold Hill Gardens estate in Gold Country and enjoy BBQ with local wine, bubbles and beer. Meet winemakers, play games, and jam to live music.

Dinner in an Olive Grove

Saturday, Sept. 21

Niner Wine Estates, 2400 Highway 46 West, Paso Robles 93446

Niner Wine Estates is celebrating the 2024 harvest with a Sunset Dinner in the Olive Grove. The event starts with a canapé hour and a selection of Niner wines, then moves into an alfresco dinner at communal long tables in the winery’s beautiful olive grove. After dinner, watch the sunset and dance to live music under twinkling string lights.

From Fruit to Wine: The Magic of Harvest

Saturday, Sept. 21

Groth Vineyard & Winery, 750 Oakville Cross Road, Oakville 94562

Walk the vineyard with Director of Winegrowing Ted Henry to gather grapes, then head back to the winery to evaluate their ripeness and estimate a potential harvest date. The tour finishes with a visit to the crushpad and cellar to taste the first juice of the vintage.

Dine in the Vines

Saturday, Sept. 21

ONX Estate Vineyard, 1200 Paseo Excelsus, Templeton 93465

Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and dinner at Dine in the Vines. It will be held at the ONX Estate Vineyard, which located in the Templeton Gap District of the Paso Robles AVA. Chef Amy Robinson of Epicurean Santa Barbara will prepare the multicourse meal, paired with wines from the ONX team.

Merryvale Vineyards Harvest Fiesta

Sunday, Sept. 22

1000 Main St, St Helena 94574

Mingle with the winemaker, get insights on the 2024 harvest and taste Merryvale barrel samples while enjoying a Mexican-style feast from Mother’s Tacos. A mariachi band will provide a festive live soundtrack.

Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival

Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 26-28

Sonoma Plaza, Sonoma

Info valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.org

Celebrates Sonoma Valley’s 200-year heritage as a winegrowing region. Set on the historic Sonoma Plaza, the weekend features the Artisan Festival of Food & Wine, plus a vintage movie night, a harvest dinner at Gundlach Bundschu Winery, a blessing of the grapes and a competitive grape stomp.

Evening Under the Stars

Saturday, Sept. 28

McGrail Vineyards, 5600 Greenville Rd., Livermore 94550

McGrail Vineyards’ Evening Under the Stars features famed Italian tenor Pasquale Esposito. Take your seat on the winery lawn and admire sweeping views of Livermore Valley as you nosh on wood-fired pizzas paired with McGrail wines by the glass or bottle. Esposito’s pop-opera performance benefits music programs at local schools.

End of Summer Bash

Saturday, Sept. 28

Matchbook Wine Company, 12300 County Rd. 92B, Zamora 95698

Usher in the fall season with a bang at the End of Summer Bash at Matchbook Wine Co. in Yolo County. The party features food from Heavy D’s, tunes by the Eagles tribute band One of These Nights and Matchbook wines to match the festive occasion. 