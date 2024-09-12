Shannon Mee | A Proven Leader for Water Board

I’m writing to express my strong support for Holly Schroeder for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, District 3.

Holly is a proven leader with a deep commitment to our community. She has spent years advocating for sustainable water management and environmental quality, crucial issues for our valley’s future.

Holly has consistently advocated for transparent governance and balanced water policies that protect our quality of life. Her practical approach to water reliability, affordability and sustainability makes her the clear choice for District 3.

By electing Holly Schroeder, we ensure our water policies serve all residents fairly and effectively. I encourage my fellow residents to vote for Holly Schroeder this November.

Shannon Mee

Santa Clarita