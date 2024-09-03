Shari Gibbs | Kamala in Graceland?

I watched the first interview of Kamala Harris last night. When asked why she has changed her opinion on so many of the policies she has promoted, defended, and voted for (tie breaker as president of the Senate) during the past three years and seven months, she stated that she has not changed her values.

What? Every policy she has expoused during the past three years and seven months that is polling unfavorably has “changed.” Evidently values aren’t necessarily linked to policies. It was like watching some Elvis impersonator who wears the jumpsuit, has the hairstyle, and sings on or off key — you’re suspending reality for a bit and believing you are hearing and seeing “the king.” But, when the performance is done, it’s back to reality.

“Thank you, thank you very much.”

Shari Gibbs

Canyon Country