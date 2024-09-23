Trinity football earns second straight shutout, wallops Morningside 

Trinity Classical football’s end zones have been among the emptiest in the section.

The Knights earned their third shutout win of the season on Friday after a 53-0 road win over the Morningside Monarchs at Coleman Stadium in Inglewood.

Trinity (4-0) had its most efficient ground game of the season and pounded the rock over 139 yards on 9.3 yards per carry.

The Knights’ defense would deal with a similar problem as the Monarchs (1-4) are a run-and-done team, with little to no passing. Trinity was ready for the big front and athletic runners with eight tackles for a loss on top of two sacks.

“I think we kind of caught them on an off night,” said Knights coach Mike Parrinello. “They had some talented players and a lot of athletes, a lot of speed, they just couldn’t really get anything going. I’m going to give a lot of credit to our defense. Once again, this was a defense wins-the-game night for us. The defense shut them down and didn’t let them get anything started. And when you get the ball in good field position and get a lot of confidence in defense, it’s really easy to play offense.”

Trinity’s Hudson Sweitzer and John Carlson both added two rushing scores on the day. Sweitzer, the Knights’ top back, rushed for 40 yards on six attempts while Carlson’s only two carries ended with the senior in the end zone.

Knights quarterback Noah Visconti had an efficient day in the backfield with 167 yards passing while going 11-for-15 and finishing with three touchdowns.

Visconti subbed out late in the second quarter and again for most of the second half, allowing backup quarterback Andrew Carlson to run the offense.

Trinity also made plays on special teams as sophomore Nicholas Delgado recovered an onside kick on special teams.

The Knights remained ready for any Monarch passing play as junior Micah Spring had a sack while senior Corey Moberg reeled in his second interception of the season.

The Trinity defense has allowed just 12 points across four games this season with an offense averaging over 50 points a night.

“It’s hard to get mad at success. They’ve played well,” Parrinello said. “I will say what most coaches are going to say: I’d like us to tackle a little bit better. I think sometimes we get a little sloppy with the tackles. I’d like to make sure that we’re taking good angles. We’re breaking down, we’re wrapping up. Our mantra is getting 11 hats on the ball. That’s a kind of a value of ours on defense, and I think we’ve been doing it well.”

The Knights have shined bright to start the year but Parrinello knows it’s possible his team’s just caught its opponents on some off nights. Week six entails Trinity’s biggest test of the season with the undefeated Nordhoff Rangers coming to town.

“We’re not looking ahead, but we were definitely saying that this is going to be a test,” Parrinello said. “Who really are we? Are we legit or have we just caught some teams at the right time? We’ve got some stuff to work on and I feel that’s where we are right now.”

Trinity’s challenge will also come on a short week as the team prepares for a Thursday night battle with Nordhoff at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons.

“Your mistakes are easily covered when you’re putting up numbers like this but that’s not going to happen this week,” Parrinello said. “This is going to be a tight game. The team that makes less mistakes, wins the turnover battle, wins the special teams battle and has the fewest penalties will succeed. This is the type of game where this is all going to be important. So I hope we just stay focused. I hope we just stay within ourselves.”