Unleashed! Let Them Run, Play and Make Friends 

One of the best activities for you and your dog is a daily walk, either around the neighborhood or at an off-leash dog park. Dogs need physical activity to reduce the chance of obesity, as well as to discourage destructive behavior.

The city of Santa Clarita offers three off-leash dog parks where your pooch can roam freely, running, jumping, playing with other dogs and chasing balls. Dogs need to play and socialize and these are great places for that activity.

Santa Clarita also offers numerous trails, open space and paseos to add variety to your daily walks.

Dog Walking Safety/Etiquette

There are some “rules to the road” in walking your dog, in Santa Clarita or elsewhere. First, be sure to carry a few plastic baggies to scoop up “deposits” your dog may make along the sidewalk or road. It’s considered bad etiquette to etiquette not clean up after your fur baby.

Be aware of the temperatures and weather conditions when walking your dog. A dog’s paws can get burned on hot pavement. Veterinary experts say burns can happen in as little as 60 seconds on pavement that is 120°F. So, it’s best not to walk your dog on the sidewalk if the temperature is 85°F or higher, especially when the sun is shining the brightest.

These agility structures at Central Bark encourage dogs to run and jump. Photo Courtesy City of Santa Clarita.

Santa Clarita Dog Parks

The city of Santa Clarita operates three dog parks located within the city limits of Santa Clarita. The three off-leash dog parks all have separate fenced areas for large dogs and small dogs. Dogs 25 pounds and under are allowed exclusive use of the small dog parks.

“The city prides itself as being able to provide these dog parks to the community, as well as other diverse recreation needs,” said Susan Nelson, Santa Clarita Parks Planning and Open Space manager. “We hope people and their dogs enjoy these parks.”

Nelson said rules for the dog parks are posted in front of each dog park.

Among the rules:

Dogs should be current on vaccinations.

Pick up after your dog.

Owners are responsible for their dogs.

“These are general rules that allow dogs to co-exist at the dog parks,” she said.

Nelson said throughout the recreation areas in Santa Clarita are dog disposal bags so people can clean up after their pets.

“The bags are available throughout the city of Santa Clarita, at the dog parks, city parks, trails and elsewhere,” she said.

Nelson said the city’s dog parks are not only a great place for dogs to run free but also a great place for people to socialize.

“The dog parks also provide social and recreational needs of people as well as dog,” she said. “We’ve encountered some really neat groups that have bonded at the dog parks. They become a group of friends, they meet at the park with their dogs and plan get-togethers.”

The Five Barks (Golden Valley Park) Facebook page is a private group created by regulars at the dog park “to share pictures and get to know each other.”

An ample shade structure allows for comfortable seating at the Central Bark Off-Leash Dog Park. Photo Courtesy City of Santa Clarita.

Central Bark Off-Leash Dog Park

Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd., 91350

Central Bark is a 1.3-acre area near the back of Central Park in Saugus. It includes a large- and small-dog area and is open dawn to dusk.

“One of the exciting things at the Central Bark Dog Park is that it was recently renovated and shade structures were added, as well as dog agility equipment to the large dog side of the park,” said Nelson.

“Some of the equipment encourages jumping and climbing, there is a tunnel house to encourage crawling, a balance beam and other equipment for the dogs to enjoy.”

Nelson said the city will monitor the equipment to see how it is being used, what interaction pets and owners have with the equipment and how it holds up.

“If the equipment is popular at Central Bark, we could add some agility equipment to the other dog parks,” she said.

Five Barks Off-Leash Dog Park

Golden Valley Park, 27225 Five Knolls Dr., 91351

Opened in 2015, Five Barks Dog Park is just under an acre in size and also includes a large- and small-dog area.

Canine Country Off-Leash Dog Park

Santa Clarita Sports Complex, 20840 Centre Pointe Pkwy. 91350

This half-acre park, opened in 2009, is considered a “temporary dog park” because of future expansion plans for the sports complex.

“Future expansion of Canine County is also planned,” explained Nelson. “It is planned as a permanent dog park after the future phases of the Sports Complex are in place.”

Canine Country has dirt and grass spaces and opportunities for you and your dog to watch the activity at the nearby skatepark. There is also shade and places to sit, as well as water for your dog to help them cool off. Secure fencing allows big dogs to frolic, but not wander off to restricted areas of the park.

Open Spaces, Trails, Paseos

“All of the open space areas, trails and paseos are a great place to walk your dog, depending on the type of dog you have,” said Nelson. “However, dogs are required to be on lease in those areas.”

For more information on trails and open spaces in Santa Clarita visit hikesantaclarita.com or santaclarita.gov/parks-division/trails/maps.