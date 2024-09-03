West Ranch freshman breaks kill record in first career road match 

West Ranch freshman Devyn Kobe etched herself into history last week, and did so in the first non-tournament match of her high school volleyball career.

Kobe knocked down 41 kills, a single-match West Ranch school record, in a 3-1 loss at Campbell Hall. The outside hitter was as lethal as she was efficient, reaching the program record on just 60 swings and earning an absurd .680 kill percentage.

The Wildcats’ program has produced numerous NCAA Division 1 talents and stars in its short history. West Ranch coach Jamey Ker has seen his fair share of stars suit up for the Cats but now has a freshman record holder until 2027.

“It’s truly amazing what she’s been able to accomplish so early,” Ker said. “We’ve had some big-time attackers come through this program over the years and the fact that she’s already putting up numbers like this and being mentioned among those girls; you can’t help but get giddy over what’s next.”

West Ranch dropped the match to the reigning Division 2 state champs 29-27, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23. Kobe accounted for nearly half of the Wildcats’ points while also boosting the defense with her 10-dig night.

Ker has utilized junior setter Dani Clewis since her freshman season. Clewis, a junior, now finds herself as team captain and the veteran of a young team. Ker believes she has thrived in the role and has outstanding chemistry with Kobe.

“Our ball control was struggling against a very good serving and smart attacking team, but the connection between Dani and Devyn was electric,” Ker said. “They’re a pretty dynamic duo that creates huge offensive numbers for us but more importantly, the chemistry is off the charts.”

Ker knows the record will be listed as Kobe’s but performances like that are results of team effort.

“I do think it’s a testament to the talent and chemistry that this team has,” Ker added. “It’s impossible to break records by yourself in our sport and the support that Devyn is already receiving feels different than years past.”

West Ranch quickly rebounded from the loss with a straight-sets win over Castaic in the teams’ league opener. The Wildcats were looking to stay perfect in league play with a Tuesday match with Canyon followed by a heavyweight showdown on Thursday at Saugus.

Thursday’s match is slated for 5:15 p.m.