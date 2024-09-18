West Ranch tennis takes down Saugus 

A dominant day in singles powered West Ranch Wildcats girls’ tennis to victory on the road at Saugus.

The Wildcats beat the Centurions, 11-7, with a clean sweep of the day in singles play.

West Ranch singles No. 1 Taleighnah Saulter never dropped a set and finished the day with a trio of 6-0 wins.

Wildcats No. 2 singles Kaylie Chung showed nearly the same consistency and earned three straight 6-1 wins.

West Ranch’s third singles star, Suprita Yeole, was nearly dropped in one of her games but fended off Saugus No. 1 Maddy Knapp 7-5. Yeole also finished with 6-1 and 6-0 wins.

During Thursday’s match, Saugus High School’s Maddy Knapp swiftly returns the ball to West Ranch High School opponent Ta’leighah Saulter. 091224 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Knapp and Yeole both pushed one another with similar styles, as each starter thrives coming up to the net.

Saugus nearly returned the sweep on the doubles side.

Centurions No. 1 doubles Zoe Farrell and Annie Suwannakom were pushed but ended the day with 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 wins.

Saugus coach Bailey Sindle has been pleasantly surprised by the pair’s play this season as she hopes to have another dynamic duo competing for a Foothill League medal.

“(Farrell and Suwannakom) are both very skilled athletes and have done an exceptional job building together as a team,” Sindle said via email. “They play off of each other’s strengths, communicate well and are a strong force on the court. They had a really strong preseason and it’s been carrying over well into league play.”

The top Saugus duo was in danger of dropping its first set to West Ranch’s No. 1 singles Berkley Nunez and Quinn Sallee. The Wildcat pair led, 5-2, inches away from starting off their day with a win. Farrell and Suwannakom refused to be put away and fired away en route to winning five straight games.

West Ranch High School tennis doubles player Quinn Sallee quickly returns the ball to the opposing team during Thursday’s match at Saugus High School. 091224 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Also sweeping the day was Saugus’ second duo of Kelsie Lammens-Ross and Allisom Hsu, who earned wins of 6-2, 6-2 and 6-1.

Lammens-Ross has been a threat on the doubles side for the past few seasons but now enters her senior year with Hsu as her new partner. Sindle started both players in singles earlier in the year but loved the pair’s ability to adapt to one another now back in doubles.

“I think the great thing about Kelsie and Allison is that both have the ability to work with anyone,” Sindle said. “Both have doubles experience from last season and played with a partner who had similar skills. They keep each other grounded. I know they can succeed and play well anywhere in the lineup, but for now, they make a reliable and fun team.”

Saugus High School’s Sheridan Grant during Thursday’s match against West Ranch High School at Saugus High School. 091224 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Sindle praised her team’s camaraderie, knowing even in a sport like tennis, it’s a total team effort.

“My team does a phenomenal job at supporting each other,” Sindle said. “Even though there are individual sets in tennis, it really is a team effort. My girls motivate each other and are always rooting for their teammates. Their sportsmanship is something they pride themselves on and I am proud of.”

Both teams have had solid starts to the season, with long roads ahead before the Foothill League preliminaries in late October.

Saugus continues Foothill League play on Thursday back at home with Golden Valley while West Ranch takes a bye before also hosting the Grizzlies on Sep. 26.

“I have nine seniors on my team this season so I just want them to enjoy every second of it,” Sindle added. “I want the girls to of course play well, but I find that making memories with their team is what is remembered at the end of day. My goal for them is just to do their best, continue to be a supportive teammate to one another, and make the most of each day. Win or lose, I’ll be proud of them for the person they are. This is a special group of girls and I just feel privileged to be their coach.”

West Ranch High School Ta’leighah Saulter powerfully returns the ball to her opponent during Thursday’s match at Saugus High School. 091224 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

During Thursday’s match, Saugus High School’s Maddy Knapp swiftly returns the ball to West Ranch High School opponent Ta’leighah Saulter. 091224 Katherine Quezada/The Signal