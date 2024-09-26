Yuka Kawasaki | A Dedicated Volunteer

I am thrilled to wholeheartedly endorse Eric Anderson for the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Trustee Area 4. Having known Eric for several years, I can confidently say he possesses the essential qualities and skills needed to excel in this position. His contributions to our community have created opportunities for communities to connect, strengthen bonds and build a sense of belonging.

Eric has been an incredibly active and dedicated member of the Sulphur Springs Community School for several years. His volunteer work with the Sulphur Springs PTA has made a significant impact on our community. Here are some of his outstanding contributions:

1. Sponsoring Lunch: Eric generously sponsored a luncheon for all the teachers and staff members during teacher appreciation week, expressing his deep gratitude toward the educators and providing them with much-needed support.

2. Multicultural Event: Along with his wife, Eric chaired the multicultural events for two years, providing a vital platform for people to share and learn about different traditions, fostering cross-cultural understanding and unity. Their efforts promoted cultural diversity and ensured the preservation of intangible cultural heritage.

3. Game Room: Throughout the year, Eric actively engaged with students in the game room during lunch breaks, providing emotional support to those in need and creating a positive environment for all.

4. PTA Volunteer: Eric has consistently volunteered for numerous PTA events, demonstrating his commitment to family values education and actively supporting the school’s efforts to nurture students’ learning, development and growth.

Eric’s continued dedication to serving our community is truly commendable. I firmly believe it is essential to elect leaders who are committed to improving our community, and Eric Anderson is one such leader. He has demonstrated his commitment to numerous causes, and I wholeheartedly believe he will continue to work tirelessly to make our community a better place.

I strongly urge you to vote for Eric Anderson in the upcoming election. I am confident he will make a positive impact and work relentlessly toward the betterment of our community. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Yuka Kawasaki

Canyon Country