Aura Vasquez | An Energy Solution for California

California is no stranger to the imminent threat of brownouts and blackouts – especially in the hot summer months. In L.A. County, which has a population of nearly 10 million people, it is easy for the grid to become strained. During instances of peak energy demand, we have had to turn to gas-fired plants to alleviate some of the strain on our grid, causing pollution to spew into impacted communities across the Los Angeles region. So, what is the solution?

Battery energy storage systems help enable the use of renewables by storing energy to be used when the wind is not blowing, the sun is not shining, or there are increased demands to the grid.

Near Acton, Hecate Grid’s proposed Humidor BESS, a 400-megawatt and 1,200-megawatt-hour project, would connect to the grid at the existing Vincent Substation. Located on disturbed land, away from residential neighborhoods, Humidor would be an essential enhancement to the Vincent Substation, reducing congestion at this vital location on the grid while maximizing the ability for renewable energy to be delivered to homes and businesses.

Humidor will incorporate proven BESS technology, large buffer zones and comprehensive safety plans to ensure community-friendly operations. The investment in Humidor will stimulate the local economy through tax revenue, job creation and indirect spending. Additionally, Hecate Grid and Humidor have committed to providing $100,000 annually to support community initiatives in Acton.

Sited at an important location to existing infrastructure, Humidor will help scale the utilization of energy from solar and other cost-effective renewable sources generated in the Central Valley for delivery throughout the Los Angeles region. Without storage capabilities, renewable energy generation is limited as generation is curtailed during times of grid congestion. Humidor will help improve reliability system-wide, particularly during the hottest hours of the year.

BESS technology is not new and has been successfully deployed in a variety of environments across the U.S. Hecate Grid is committed to ensuring safety risks are mitigated and is working closely with the L.A. County Fire Department to meet and exceed code requirements at the Humidor site. Site-specific emergency response plans will be developed in tandem with local emergency responders, and annual trainings will ensure that the responders are knowledgeable on the project equipment.

Constant, 24/7 monitoring will facilitate immediate incident response, and the technology is designed to contain incidents to the module level and isolate the issue. Historical data shows battery storage projects have an increasingly low probability of resulting in safety incidents.

Lastly, this project would invest in the Acton and L.A. County economy. Approximately 100 union jobs will be created during construction. Once construction is complete, Humidor will employ two to four individuals to their maintenance staff, along with a 24/7 remote operations team. Additionally, the project will bring in substantial tax benefits to Los Angeles County, generating an estimated $2 million annually in tax revenue throughout the project’s life.

Humidor aligns perfectly with California’s commitment to resilience, sustainability and prosperity. It strengthens the grid during peak times, facilitates the use of renewables that may otherwise be curtailed and boosts the economy in Acton and L.A. County.

Aura Vasquez

Former commissioner, L.A. Department of

Water and Power

Los Angeles