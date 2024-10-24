Bill Hanna | Schools Are Failing Our Students

An article on the front page of the Oct. 15 Signal reports that 37% of William S. Hart Union High School District students did not meet the state standard in English, 53% did not meet the standard in math, and 56% did not meet the standard in science. Think about that. Over half of Hart district students did not meet the state standard in math and science.

Yet the interim superintendent was quoted as saying, “These assessment results continue to highlight the outstanding instruction and support provided to our students by our exceptional staff.”

What? Over a third of students don’t meet the standard in English and over half don’t meet the standard in math and science, and that shows outstanding instruction?

We have to face the fact that schools are failing our students, even in Awesometown.

Bill Hanna

Valencia