Bill Miranda | Ready to Hike a Marathon?  

Did you know that hiking is healthy for you, not just physically, but mentally? According to a study by Stanford University, spending time outdoors can help reduce stress and anxiety, as well as lower your risk of depression. As a city that is surrounded by more than 13,000 acres of open space, our residents have ample opportunities to get outside, stay active and enjoy nature with friends and family.

During this fall season, our city has launched the third annual Hiking Challenge – just another way to encourage our community to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air.

For the next two months, residents are challenged to complete an entire marathon – 26.2 miles — of hiking in our open spaces. This year’s challenge takes place in the Newhall Pass Open Space, which is home to hundreds of acres of pristine mountains and trails. This challenge is free for anyone to join. If you’re out on the trail or made it to one of the many lookout points, be sure to grab a selfie or a photo and tag the city’s Hike Santa Clarita Instagram page (@HikeSantaClarita) to be featured! Once you have completed the 26.2 miles, visit city.sc/HikingChallenge202 to submit the completion form. The first 50 participants will receive a unique prize for their accomplishments!

For anyone who is new to our trails, or anyone who wants to be able to track their progress, the city is now on the AllTrails app! Whether you access it online at AllTrails.com/Members/COSC or download the free app on your phone, residents can find our information including trail length, difficulty, elevation gain and photos. With over 110 trails already in the system, this is a great resource for residents who want to explore the open spaces and find new trails or return to their favorites. Be sure to follow the city’s page for access to new trails and posts about upcoming Community Hikes and activities.

Speaking of community hikes – this is a great way to join fellow hiking enthusiasts for a fun-filled evening. Join the city’s Outdoor Recreation team this Saturday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. at Whitney Canyon for a Halloween Hike. Bring your friends and family and enjoy a hike through the beautiful mountains – costumes are always encouraged!

In November, residents can join us for a historical hike at East Walker Ranch on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m., where they can learn more about the rich history of the Walker Family Homestead in the 1900s. Then in December, bring your yoga mat for a morning flow at Central Park. Participants will meet on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. at the exercise staircase, and then hike up the Central Park trail for a 360-degree view of the city. All of these hikes are fun, free and a great way to meet new friends and spend time in our parks and on the trails. For more information, please visit SantaClarita.gov/OutdoorRecreation.

With the weather cooling down and the crisp air of autumn and winter finally returning, it’s the perfect time to grab your walking or hiking shoes and venture out onto the trails. Whether you bring your friends, family or your favorite four-legged friend, remember to never hike alone, and always bring extra water or snacks. Be sure to always follow the “Leave No Trace” principle, and make the conscious decision of disposing of waste properly, leaving what you find (like rocks, plants or other natural objects), respecting the wildlife and being considerate of others on the trail.

I look forward to seeing our residents out on the trails this season, and I wish you all the best of luck in completing a “marathon” of trails. For more information on the challenge, please visit SantaClarita.com/OutdoorRecreation.

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].