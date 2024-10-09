Brian Richards | The Real Threat to Democracy

For the second time, a (would-be assassin) has attempted to take the life of Donald Trump. And Trump’s a threat to democracy?

A person who had zero primary votes and who covered up for Joe Biden’s obvious inability to govern has been anointed as the Democrat nominee. That must be the new definition of democracy?

The Democrat party has repeatedly sued Robert F Kennedy Jr. in an attempt to remove him from the ballot, then after he endorsed Trump they sued him again in Michigan and North Carolina to keep him on the ballot. This is democracy?

Former Democrat candidate for president, Tulsi Gabbard, was placed on a secret TSA list called “Quiet Skies” after she endorsed Trump, where she and her family are subjected to intense security each time they fly. I must have missed that lesson when learning about democracy?

Multiple legal actions have been brought against President Trump in hostile venues in an attempt to convict, jail and bankrupt him. Although these attempts are failing one at a time, the damage is done. Democracy practiced by rabid Democrats, I suppose?

Linsey Davis of ABC News admitted they fact-checked President Trump and only President Trump because they thought CNN failed to do so. The head of ABC News is the person who introduced Kamala Harris to Dough Emhoff. There is also an affidavit out there from a source within ABC news that states Harris knew the questions, vetoed questions on certain subjects, and knew she wouldn’t be fact-checked but that Trump would. Donna Brazile and Candy Crowley are off the hook. This is democracy in action, I suppose.

The FBI and the Obama Department of Justice illegally spied on the Trump campaign. The Biden Department of Justice has jailed two people close to President Trump because they rightly refused to testify before Congress. The legacy media, every single day, promotes that Trump has and will be a dictator. That he will destroy our country. That he’s worse than Hitler. A “friend” of mine even said Trump was the worst person ever. And we wonder why deranged leftists try to assassinate him? Many bemoan the fact that the guy missed in Butler, Pennsylvania. This is today’s democracy!

The leftists have absolutely lost their minds. They have convinced themselves that Trump is the anti-Christ even though we lived through four years of his presidency. No wonder people are shooting at him and no wonder so many of you are secretly and not so secretly disappointed when they’ve failed. The left have shown that they will do ANYTHING to prevent him from being president again. In the process, they are tearing this country apart. I knew, correctly it turns out, that Joe Biden was a shadow of his formal self, but I lived through his presidency. If Kamala Harris wins, I will not be happy, but it won’t ruin my life as the Trump presidency did to so many on the left. If you people don’t start toning down, then you will not like the country you inherit even if Harris wins.

So, do the country a favor. Shut up for a minute, tone down the rhetoric, admit that the half of the country that supports Trump are still Americans who mostly care about the things you care about, and try being an American first, because it is you who are a threat to democracy!

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch