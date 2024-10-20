Canyon sweeps Hart, heads into playoffs with momentum 

Despite already being a lock for the program’s first playoff seed in three years, Canyon girls’ volleyball didn’t need much motivation heading into Tuesday’s match with Hart.

The Cowboys beat Hart in straight sets 25-13, 25-22, 26-24, completing a season sweep of the Hawks.

“After the first win, I think the girls were just as hungry to play Hart again,” Canyon coach Samantha Holcombe said via email. “We never even talked about not needing the win. Every game is important this time of year and we focused on the importance of playing well to build momentum going into playoffs.”

Hart (5-21, 3-8) improved in every set and even took a 24-21 lead in the third game. The Cowboys (18-13, 6-6) rallied back and fired off a 5-0 on the heels of strong serving and the same solid passing that carried the team throughout the win.

Senior Mary Audish led Canyon with four aces and added eight digs while captain Layla Tejeda totaled three aces along with team-highs of 10 kills and 15 digs.

Canyon celebrates a point during the first set

Junior Parys Taylor had an off night but still ended her historic season with 408 kills.

“Parys reaching 408 kills is a great accomplishment, being able to depend on her for big points gives everyone on the court confidence,” Holcombe said. “It also shows the efficiency of our team. You can’t have 408 kills without some good passing and setting. It’s exciting to see if we can continue to click and limit our unforced errors to be successful going into playoffs. If Parys is hitting positively and puts away some big kills it always gets the team going.”

Canyon’s historic season was capped off with an 18-13 record, the program’s best finish since 2007.

Holcombe has talented hitters, passers and servers but credits her team’s camaraderie for the success of 2024.

“The cohesiveness of the girls on and off the court is a huge aspect that contributes to our success,” Holcombe said. “If someone is having an off day the other girls on the court can usually pick up the pace to keep the team moving forward and earn crucial points … We had a couple big wins this preseason and success in tournaments that improved our overall record and gave them the confidence to play well during league.”

Canyon setter Theone Nguyen (19)

Only setter Theone Nguyen was on varsity three years ago during the team’s last playoff appearance. Now every other Cowboy will get a taste of something most don’t experience: life after the Foothill League.

“It’s uncharted territory for everyone else,” Holcombe said. “They’re excited and looking forward to next week. If they go into the game being confident and competitive I’m excited to see what they will be capable of.”

Canyon setter Theone Nguyen (19) and middle hitter Olivia Macdonald (28)

Holcombe, and all coaches for that matter, can’t be sure what division they’ll enter and what level of competition they’ll see under the new CIF playoff format. The brackets will be designed to ensure a competitive and fair bracket with no clear titan of a team.

“It is a little unusual having no idea who we are going to play, or where we will be ranked within the specific division,” Holcombe said. “Yet, this new format is supposed to create more equal brackets, so if we are playing against teams similar to us, it should be some exciting volleyball.”

Canyon, Saugus, West Ranch and Valencia find out their playoff paths on Saturday morning when the CIF Southern Section releases its 2024 playoff pairings.

Hart's middle hitter Ashley Dronen (5)

Canyon setter Laci Mills (22)

Hart middle hitter Martina Neveleff (73)